Who said what - top 5 expert reactions to DRS controversy in Pakistan-South Africa 2023 World Cup clash ft. Harbhajan Singh 

The 2023 ODI World Cup finally dished out a thriller in the form of the recent clash between Pakistan and South Africa at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The Proteas untangled the mess they self-inflicted and jumped to the top of the table with a slender one-wicket win.

The match was not without controversial moments, primarily surrounding the umpires as well as the Decision Review System (DRS). The umpire's call verdict dictated the fate of the contest, especially in the second innings.

Pakistan got the benefit of the doubt when it came to Rassie van der Dussen's dismissal, but it went against their favor during a review against Tabraiz Shamsi in the dying stages of the clash.

A difference in the on-field umpire's call could have meant a completely different decision. However, Pakistan ended up recording their fourth consecutive defeat in the 2023 ODI World Cup and are on the brink of elimination.

The thought process of the on-field umpires as well as the lack of conviction that the 'umpire's call' brings in DRS were widely criticised post the match.

On that note, let us take a look at the top five expert reactions to the DRS controversy in the Pakistan-South Africa 2023 World Cup clash.

#1 Harbhajan Singh

The former India spinner was arguably the most outspoken of them all when it came to the DRS controversy in South Africa's win over Pakistan.

Harbhajan Singh lambasted the entire charade as well as the umpire's call rule. According to him, the rule should be eradicated, with any delivery predicted to hit the stumps during an LBW appeal should be ruled in favor of the bowler.

"Pakistan did everything right, but the umpires committed a blunder. If the umpire's call is going to be the final call, then what's the need to use technology? Rassie van der Dussen was given out by the umpire because the ball was clipping the stumps," he said on his YouTube channel.

"Then, when Tabraiz Shamsi was batting, the ball was still clipping the stumps, but the umpire gave it as not out. If one ball is hitting the stumps then you are out, and when another ball is hitting the stumps, you are not out. What is this drama? Who has made such a rule? Even if you play gully cricket, you are out if the ball hits the stumps. Even as per the laws, if the ball touches the stumps, you are out. It doesn't matter how much it has touched the stumps," Harbhajan added.

He also expressed the same opinion on Twitter, where he was met with a reply from Graeme Smith. The former South Africa captain mentioned that Pakistan got a favored call when it came to Rassie van der Dussen's dismissal, and that makes things arguably fair in the end.

#2 Aakash Chopra

Former India batter Aakash Chopra also voiced his opinion regarding the controversial DRS calls. He was particularly displeased with the on-field umpire's decision to give an 'Out' verdict to Rassie van der Dussen.

"The way Rassie van der Dussen was given out - what was that? He was given out wrongly in my opinion. Two umpire's call and from the naked eye it seemed like it was almost missing, but the umpire raised his finger as soon as the ball hit the pads. You do it so quickly when it is going to hit the middle of the middle stump," he said on his YouTube channel.

The Hawk-Eye has come under scanner in the 2023 ODI World Cup. The likes of David Warner and Steve Smith were also given out to rather contentious on-field calls and the DRS system in Australia's clashes against South Africa and Sri Lanka, respectively, earlier in the tournament.

#3 Misbah ul Haq

The former Pakistan skipper also called out the 'Umpire's Call' rule that is currently in place.

Urging the ICC to resolve the issue, he said:

"Umpire's call is a big issue which ICC has to sort out. It only gives benefit of the doubt to umpires. This umpire's call should be ended in DRS now."

Babar Azam also spoke about the DRS calls during the post-match presentation. He claimed that it is part of the game and instead wants the team to focus on the remaining matches.

#4 Gautam Gambhir

The former India opening batter explored a situation where such DRS calls could impact the proceedings of the World Cup final.

"Imagine such a DRS blunder happening in the final. That's why it's better to keep it simple. Hitting the wickets even if closely should be out. Remove umpire's call," he said during commentary.

“I am not saying this because Pakistan lost the game. This happened with South Africa as well and the ICC should make the rule clean. The batter should be declared out if the ball clips the bails," Gambhir added.

Gambhir is not the lone voice asking for the 'Umpire's Call' rule to be eradicated entirely from the sport. The lack of conviction and certainty that the Hawk-Eye projected path brings is a concern, which forces the 'Umpire's Call' rule to be in place at the moment.

#5 Irfan Pathan

The former all-rounder pointed out that South Africa were fortunate as Pakistan could not get a wide as well as Tabraiz Shamsi's wicket in the final stages of the game.

"Two calls went against team Pakistan. Wide and LBW. Looks like South Africa got some Luck with solid game this World Cup," he tweeted.

The Proteas gained an extra run due to a wide, when in fact the bat had clipped the pads of the batter.

How can the ICC improve on reducing the margin of error in DRS umpire's call decisions? Let us know what you think.