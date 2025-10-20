Who said what - top 5 expert reactions on Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's return in AUS vs IND 2025 1st ODI 

Ad

Team India suffered a tame seven-wicket loss to Australia in the first ODI, and the returning pair of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma were unsurprisingly in the thick of things. The pair failed to record double figures at the Optus Stadium in Perth, in their first international outing since the 2025 Champions Trophy in early March.

Rohit Sharma, in his first match since losing his ODI captaincy, scored eight runs off 14 deliveries before being outdone by a brilliant Josh Hazlewood delivery. Virat Kohli, on the other hand, looked scratchy from the word go, and failed to get off the mark in his eight-ball stay at the crease. The ace batter perished while trying to playing a drive off Mitchell Starc, with Cooper Connolly taking a stunning catch at point.

Their early dismissals reduced India to 21-2 in the seventh over, before a series of rain-induced breaks reduced the contest to 26-overs per side.

On that note, let us take a look at the top five expert reactions on Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's return in AUS vs IND 2025 1st ODI.

#1 Irfan Pathan

The former India all-rounder noted that the lack of game-time was a huge factor behind the rustiness of the veteran pair during the first ODI. He also voiced his concern regarding Virat Kohli's manner of dismissal, comparing it to the infamous ones he endured during his last trip to Australia.

"Fitness is one thing and game time is one thing. That is why Rohit looked a bit troubled. It looked like the demons of the BGT were back for Virat. I hope this is not the case in Adelaide and Sydney," the former all-rounder said on his YouTube channel.

#2 Sunil Gavaskar

The legendary Indian batter defended the veteran pair, opining that nearly every batter struggled to make an impression on a testing surface against a solid bowling unit. Gavaskar highlighted the poor outings of other Indian batters like Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer, who were also unsettled by the pace and bounce of the pitch.

"They were playing on the bounciest pitch in Australia. So it was not going to be easy if you had not had any international cricket for a couple of months under your belt. It wasn't easy for the Shubman Gills, Shreyas Iyers, and others too, who have been playing international cricket quite regularly for some time now," Gavaskar told India Today after the first ODI.

"So it wasn't just the two of them who weren't able to cope with the bouncing ball. Maybe KL Rahul could have gone in after the first couple of wickets, a little bit earlier. But I wouldn't be too hard on both these great players," he added.

#3 Mohammad Kaif

The former Indian cricketer stated that Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's poor outings are evidence of the fact that they should have had some game time under their belt. He noted that the pair should have travelled to Australia earlier to get acclimatized to the conditions since they were not involved in any international assignments.

"Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma had the opportunity. But maybe they thought they would go together and go with the team as people are behind them anyway like Virat should travel with the team, he has shifted to England so that pressure was there. It would be another problem if he did not travel with the team. So he got caught in this. These two had an opportunity to go there before eight to ten days. No matter how big a batter you are, this is a game of rhythm. A team like Australia will not spare you if you are not in rhythm. I feel it would be better if they would have arrived earlier," Kaif said on his YouTube channel.

"Rohit pulls the short ball. He pulls the ball that he got out to. But because he did not have enough game practice and it was seaming with Hazlewood in good rhythm, he had to be prepared. If he is in form he hits that ball for a six. But maybe here he thought to take some time and get used to the pitch. He was seen in a double mind here. Due to lack of practice and preparation, his confidence was down in this game," he elaborated.

#4 Harbhajan Singh

The former India spinner defended his former teammates, remarking that the pair have earned the right for some leeway on the back of their consistent exploits over the course of their careers.

"There was a lot of spotlight on Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma because they were back in the team after so long. Whether it is Virat or Rohit, it is perfectly natural to have a poor outing. They are champion players, so you cannot judge them after one game or one series," the former spinner said on his YouTube channel.

#5 Aakash Chopra

The former India opener believes that Rohit Sharma will have to provide more than just impact in his new role as a pure batter following the end of his captaincy reign. He also outlined Virat Kohli's woes while tackling deliveries outside the off stump, and observed how the ace batter was deceived while expecting the ball from Mitchell Starc to come back in.

"Rohit appeared a bit rusty. Now he is playing only as an opener, and not as a captain. So, earlier, only quality was enough, coming in and scoring 30-40 runs was good enough. But, now we will see that, although proven quality is there, quantity is also needed. I think the ball to dismiss him was a good one," Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

"Virat Kohli's dismissal reminded everyone of the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The delivery well outside the off stump, getting dragged towards the ball," he added.

