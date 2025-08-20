Who said what - top 5 expert reactions to Shubman Gill's appointment as vice-captain for 2025 Asia Cup ft. Sunil Gavaskar

Team India Test captain Shubman Gill's dream stretch continued after he was included in the 15-member squad for the 2025 Asia Cup, starting September 9. Chief selector Ajit Agarkar also confirmed that the 25-year-old would be India's vice-captain for the tournament and in T20Is.The news came as a big surprise to many, as Gill hadn't played a T20I since the Sri Lankan tour in July 2024. Yet, one must remember that the youngster captained a second-string Indian squad in the Zimbabwe tour before the series against Sri Lanka last year.Gill is coming off a record-breaking Test series in England, finishing the five-match series with 754 runs at an average of over 75, including a double century and three centuries. He also enjoyed an excellent IPL 2025 season, scoring 650 runs at an average of 50 and a strike rate of 155.87 in 15 outings.Nevertheless, his selection and appointment as vice-captain in T20Is drew opinions from several former players.Here are the top five expert reactions to Shubman Gill's appointment as vice-captain for the 2025 Asia Cup.#1 Sunil GavaskarFormer opener Sunil Gavaskar believes Shubman Gill's appointment as T20I vice-captain is a signal that the youngster will lead India across formats in the future. International cricket aside, the 25-year-old has captained the Gujarat Titans (GT) in the last two IPL seasons.“He scored over 750 runs just a couple of weeks ago. You cannot exclude a player in that kind of form. Giving him the vice-captaincy is also a way of telling him that in the future, he could be leading the T20 side. I think it’s a very, very good selection,&quot; said Gavaskar on India Today.While GT struggled in IPL 2024 under Gill, they qualified for the playoffs in the 2025 season.#2 Abhishek NayarFormer Indian batting coach Abhishek Nayar believes Shubman Gill's T20I vice-captain appointment indicates that the youngster is likely to be the all-format captain soon. The right-hander hasn't been as impressive in T20Is as he has in the other two formats, averaging only 30.42 at a strike rate of 139.27 in 21 matches.&quot;This squad announcement sort of tells you the mindset of the selectors. With selection of Shubman, in time, he is going to be an all-format captain, and that's where they are sort of positioning him. Great pick, terrific player. I'm sure he's going to follow the mindset of being attacking, having that approach. And I feel it's going to be a very, very interesting next 12 months in Shubman Gill's life,&quot; said Nayar on JioStar (via Crictracker).Gill has been incredibly consistent in the IPL over the past three seasons, including winning the Orange Cap in 2023 with 890 runs.#3 Aakash ChopraFormer opener Aakash Chopra echoed Abhishek Nayar's sentiments, saying the move to appoint Shubman Gill as the T20I vice-captain was a big step in him becoming India's all-format captain. Axar Patel was skipper Suryakumar Yadav's deputy in T20Is over the past year in Gill's absence from the side.&quot;Shubman Gill is the new vice-captain for India’s T20I team. What does it mean? It means that India is heading towards him being the all-format captain. He is the Test captain, will eventually be the ODI captain and if he is the vice-captain of the T20I side, that means a future captain is being prepared,&quot; said Chopra (via India Today).Gill scored a 37-ball 39 in his last T20I appearance against Sri Lanka in July 2024, with the contest ending in a tie.#4 Irfan PathanFormer all-rounder Irfan Pathan believes that appointing Shubman Gill as the T20I vice-captain has officially made it the start of the latter's era in Indian cricket. The 25-year-old has already established himself as arguably India's best ODI batter with an average of almost 60 and a strike rate of 99.56 in 55 games.&quot;Shubman Gill era has begun for Indian cricket in all format,&quot; posted Pathan on his X handle.Following Rohit Sharma's red-ball retirement, Gill was appointed India's Test captain just ahead of the recently concluded England tour.#5 Ravichandran AshwinFormer Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin expressed delight over Shubman Gill's inclusion and appointment as the vice-captain for the 2025 Asia Cup. However, Ashwin believes Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shreyas Iyer had an equally compelling case for selection.&quot;When you have Yashasvi Jaiswal as the third opener in the T20 World Cup 2024, to remove someone from the World Cup squad and bring in Shubman Gill. I mean, it's okay, I am happy for Shubman, but I'm very sad for both Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shreyas Iyer. It is just not fair to these two kids,&quot; said Ashwin (via Hindustan Times).&quot;Genuinely, I understand Shubman Gill's selection. He is also the vice-captain. He has scored a lot of runs for the Gujarat Titans in the IPL. He has credentials to be picked in the T20I setup,&quot; he added.While Gill was the fourth leading run-scorer in IPL 2025 with 650 runs, Iyer and Jaiswal were sixth and seventh, respectively, at better strike rates.