Who said what - top 5 expert reactions to Virat Kohli's 84 in IND vs AUS 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal ft. Murali Kartik

Virat Kohli rose to occasion once again, scoring a brilliant half-century under pressure in the semifinal of the 2025 Champions Trophy against Australia on Tuesday, March 4, in Dubai. It was yet another run-chase where Kohli stood up and displayed his ability with the bat in crunch situations.

India were chasing 265 for a win and lost both openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill quite early. However, Kohli, being the 'chase-master' held one end firm and played anchor, taking the team to a position from where they were within touching distance of a win before he got out.

Virat Kohli scored 84 runs off 98 balls, hitting five boundaries in his knock. Although he missed out on a century, India won by four wickets and advanced to the final of the ongoing Champions Trophy. The 36-year-old was also given the 'Player of the Match' award and became India's leading run-scorer in the history of the tournament.

Top 5 expert reactions to Virat Kohli's 84 in IND vs AUS 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal

Former Indian wicketkeeper-batter and Kohli's ex-Royal Challengers Bengaluru teammate Parthiv Patel lauded the batter for making things look easy on the kind of pitch at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. He also appreciated Kohli's ability to score runs simply by running between the wickets.

"On a pitch like this, he made it look really easy. Only 5 boundaries otherwise he scored everywhere. That's what Virat Kohli does. Where do you think you can stop Virat Kohli? There are runs everywhere on the ground that's what the quality about Kohli is. When you are talking about chasing, about calculations, its right there in his subconscious mind. He calculates it right," he said on Cricbuzz.

While Parthiv added that Kohli got out to a very uncharacteristic shot, he came good under pressure like he does more often than not.

"It was very unlike him to play that kind of a shot. He wanted to play it over mid-wicket. But all in all, under pressure, you want your biggest player to come good. And we have seen that he has done that time and again," he concluded.

#4 Michael Clarke

Former Australian World Cup-winning captain Michael Clarke declared Virat Kohli as the greatest ODI cricketer of all time. He hailed Kohli for assessing the conditions well and helping India get to a stage from where they were almost certain to win the game.

"Once again, he assessed the conditions brilliantly. A class player, he knew exactly what his team needed and how to put them in a position to win the game. We saw the same in his century against Pakistan. Virat has every shot in the book—there's no questioning his ability to find boundaries. He is, in my opinion, the greatest one-day cricketer of all time, and he continues to prove it on the biggest stage, under the highest pressure. He knows what to do, and he delivers when it matters the most," the Australian great said on JioHotstar.

#3 Michael Atherton

Former England cricketer Michael Atherton praised Virat Kohli for the way he settled himself in and played that vital innings. He also highlighted that Kohli knows how to knock the ball around and find gaps in the field.

Atherton added that he is expected to get a hundred in a run-chase and missed out against Australia. He told Sky Sports Cricket:

“You just expect him to get a 100 in a run chase like this. Once he’s got himself in you beautifully. He gave that one chance that he got away with but his manipulation of the ball today was outstanding. In fact, funnily enough, that early shot he played one of them against New Zealand as well he is quite prepared to take it on. Early but then when he gets in.

"He is really an expert of just knocking the ball around and finding the gaps with the precision expected. He was going to get the hundred because that’s what he does all the time in a run chase. It would have been his 29th ODI hundred. And then he just holed out. But that’s fine."

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra declared Kohli as the best finisher in the world. He highlighted some of Kohli's achievements during his knock, adding that he stands up when the occasion is big.

"Isn't he the best finisher on the planet? Virat Kohli bats at No. 3 and the finishing job is for Nos. 5 to 7. He didn't go after finishing this time, but he is the chase master. He has scored more than 8000 runs while chasing. He has crossed the 8000-run mark. He is the first person to score more than 1000 runs in ICC knockout history," he said on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra'.

Chopra added that Kohli can break down a run-chase even better than AI (Artificial Intelligence) and that he delivers when there is a big run-chase.

"Kohli's bat roars when there is a mountain of runs to chase, and he showed that by doing it once again. Get an AI done, but if someone can break down a run chase better than that, that's our Virat Kohli. He is the best finisher in the world ever seen," he expressed.

#1 Murali Kartik

Former Indian spinner Murali Kartik heaped praise on Virat Kohli for thriving when challenged. He said that players like Kohli become greats not becuase they are good players but because they perform when needed the most.

"When the bell rings, there are certain players who will always put their hands up. That's what they thrive on. Those are the challenges they thrive on. The biggesr the occasion the better the performance and he is one of them. He has been doing it for such a long time. And that is why some of them become greats. Not because they are very good players but because of the kind of performances they can churn out when it is needed," he said on Cricbuzz.

Kartik went on to talk about how Virat Kohli was being targeted a few days back for not scoring runs but he delivered in an ICC event on a big occasion.

"15-20 days ago people were talking about how he needs to be among runs and suddenly in a crunch game against Pakistan he gets a hundred. Yes misses out the next time and again, against one of the biggest, he comes out with a performance like that," he said.

