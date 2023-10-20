Who said what - top 5 expert reactions to Virat Kohli's century vs Bangladesh in 2023 World Cup ft. Irfan Pathan

Virat Kohli starred with 103* off 97 balls as Team India beat Bangladesh by seven wickets in match number 17 of the 2023 ODI World Cup at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Thursday. With the comprehensive win, the Men in Blue maintained their unbeaten run in the ongoing World Cup. They have now won four out of four matches.

Bangladesh won the toss and batted first. They got off to a bright start as openers Tanzid Hasan (51) and Tanzid Hasan (66) added 93 runs. However, the hosts hit back strongly to restrict Bangladesh in 256/8 in their 50 overs, with Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, and Mohammed Siraj claiming two wickets each.

In reply, skipper Rohit Sharma (48) and Shubman Gill (53) added 88 runs in 12.4 overs. After the openers were dismissed, Kohli took charge and guided the Men in Blue to a commanding win. The 34-year-old struck six fours and four sixes during the course of his wonderful knock.

There was plenty of praise of Kohli in the wake of his stupendous knock. Here are five prominent expert reactions to the batter’s 48th ODI ton.

“Kohli will seldom throw his wicket away” - Gavaskar

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar (Pic: Getty Images)

Indian batting legend Sunil Gavaskar used Kohli’s innings as an example while criticizing Gill and Shreyas Iyer for throwing their wickets away. Both Gill and Shreyas were caught while trying to go after Mehidy Hasan Miraz.

Praising Kohli as someone who makes the bowler earn his wicket, Gavaskar told Star Sports:

"Kohli never does that. Kohli will seldom ever throw his wicket away. He makes you earn his wicket. And that is exactly what you need. When he got to 70-80, realising that he has an opportunity to get to a hundred and why not? Hundreds don't come everyday."

"You need to know how to get to a hundred and it's important for Shreyas Iyer and Shubman Gill,” Gavaskar added, while urging the duo to take a leaf out of Kohli’s book.

Shreyas added 46 runs for the third wicket with Kohli before losing his concentration and attempting a slog.

“Tendulkar will be happier than Virat Kohli” - Irfan Pathan

Virat Kohli is chasing Sachin Tendulkar’s record of 49 ODI tons. (Pic: Getty Images)

With his hundred against Bangladesh, Kohli moved even closer to Sachin Tendulkar’s record of 49 ODI tons. Kohli now needs only one hundred to match Tendulkar’s feat and two to become the first batter with 50 tons in ODIs.

Sharing his thoughts on Kohli approaching the huge landmark, former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan said on Star Sports:

"It's extremely special in Virat Kohli's mind considering the way he celebrated. He has one eye on the World Cup for sure but there is one more thing as well, he is going closer to Sachin Tendulkar's centuries."

"He is just one century away from scoring the 49th hundred. He is standing next to him. I believe when the century happens, Sachin Tendulkar will be happier than Virat Kohli and his fans," Pathan added.

While Kohli has 48 tons from 273 ODI innings, Tendulkar scored 49 in 452 innings.

“Something happens to him when he sees Bangladesh” - Aakash Chopra

Virat Kohli in action against Bangladesh. (Pic: AP)

Former India batter Aakash Chopra opined that Kohli seems to have a special affection for Bangladesh apart from Pakistan and Australia. Kohli has an exceptional record against Bangladesh and the latest ton on Thursday makes his stats against them even more impressive.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Chopra lavished praise on the former India captain.

"Chase master, run machine, modern master - I have also given some of these names and he is proving it by doing it repeatedly. Something happens to him when he sees Bangladesh. He has a special affection for Bangladesh, Pakistan and Australia. He hits them a lot, destroys them," Chopra said.

In 16 ODIs against Bangladesh, Kohli has smashed 910 runs at an average of 75.83 with as many as five hundreds and a best of 136.

“This guy is from a different planet” - Wasim Akram

Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram (Pic: Getty Images)

While most critics praised Kohli for his brilliant knock, former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram lauded him for his amazing fitness levels. He pointed out the fact that the senior batter first fielded for 50 overs in heat and then came out to bat and scored a century.

During a discussion on A Sports, Akram commented:

“He fielded for 50 overs and after reaching 90 also he was striking the big hits. That shows extreme fitness. This guy is from a different planet.”

Akram also rubbished criticism over Kohli refusing to take singles in his endeavor to reach three figures.

Backing the Indian star, he added:

“Some people are talking about the run rate. They were winning by 15-20 overs. If a century is there for the taking, why not? They were toying with the bowlers and enjoying their batting.”

There was some criticism of Kohli on social media for not running singles towards the end of the game as he was nearing three figures.

“Maybe the umpire also wanted to see Virat Kohli getting that century” - Harbhajan Singh

The 34-year-old has been in brilliant form in the 2023 World Cup. (Pic: AP)

Former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh chipped in on the wide ball controversy during the match and quipped that maybe the umpire also wanted to see Kohli reaching his ton. On a serious note, he praised Kohli’s knock and opined that the century was a brilliant one.

Harbhajan told India Today:

"Well, I think that wide ball was actually, you know, it was quite wide. Nevertheless, let's leave that aside. I think Virat Kohli batted beautifully. You know, maybe not just the Indians, but the umpire also wanted to see Virat Kohli getting that century. That was probably the reason, but it is good to see him in such form."

"He is batting so beautifully. And he got that brilliant 100 for India. And that's what makes everyone happy. No complaint on why it was not given wide whatsoever,” Harbhajan added.

The first ball of the 42nd over from Bangladesh left-arm spinner Nasum Ahmed was bowled down leg side. Surprisingly, umpire Richard Kettleborough did not signal a wide.

In a fairy tale finish, Kohli went on to hit a six to bring up his hundred and India’s win in the same over.