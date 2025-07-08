Who said what - top 5 expert reactions on Wiaan Mulder declaring while batting on 367 in ZIM vs SA 2025 2nd Test ft. Ravi Shastri 

Brian Lara continues to hold the individual Test batting record as Wiaan Mulder decided to declare South Africa's innings while he was batting on 367* against Zimbabwe at Bulawayo on Monday, July 7.

Mulder was in touching distance of breaking Brian Lara's highest individual score of 400*, which he slammed against England in 2004. But, the Proteas skipper passed upon the opportunity, saying that they had gotten enough runs (626/5) on the board and that Lara deserved to hold the record.

During an interaction with Shaun Pollock for SuperSport, he said:

"I thought we had enough and we need to bowl,” he said. “Secondly, Brian Lara is a legend, let’s be real. He got 401, or whatever it was, against England. For someone of that stature to keep that record is pretty special." (3:30)

The cricket fraternity were surprised with Wiaan Mulder's declaration, and felt the all-rounder should have gone for the milestone. The question mark around his selfless step lingered throughout the day, when Zimbabwe were all-out for just 170, and were enforced a follow-on.

Let's take a look at their thoughts about Mulder opting to not chase the dream of becoming just the second batter to score a quadruple century.

#1 Michael Atherton

Michael Atherton served as the host to the discussion on Sky Sports with Nasser Hussain, Ravi Shastri and Dinesh Karthik. He started off by saying about Wiaan Mulder's act:

"It's a pretty selfless act to declare at Lunch, when it's a five-day game. He had plenty of time." (1:25)

Atherton further recalled his interaction with Brian Lara about his 375-run knock against England in 1994, which was the then-highest individual score in Tests. He then asked Lara who among the current batters can break that record, and the legendary batter chose Yashasvi Jaiswal and Harry Brook. He said:

"I spoke to Brian Lara on the eve last year actually of his first record-breaking innings of 375. I said, 'do you expect somebody to break it.' He said, 'somebody will definitely break it and it is because of the pace at which modern day player scores. He mentioned the names of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Harry Brook."

"With all respect to Wiaan Mulder, Brian Lara was an iconic player. I mean a beautiful player to watch," he added.

#2 Dinesh Karthik

Former Indian keeper Dinesh Karthik noted that Wiaan Mulder and South Africa had enough time to bundle out Zimbabwe, and the 27-year-old should have opted to continue his innings.

On being asked by Michael Atherton whether Mulder did the right thing, Karthik said:

"First of all, he was a captain, and he had a choice. He chose not to, because he felt that he needed time to bowl them out. They're (Zimbabwe) already 88/6 and there is a long way to go in the Test match. (1:30)

Karthik also talked about Wiaan Mulder's promotion to the No. 3 spot, despite him not being accustomed to the position in the first-class cricket. He added:

"But, the fact is that, watching him in the World Test Championship final, interestingly, in the com box, the murmurs were, 'Oh, Wiaan Mulder at No. 3'. It is quite fitting for just this match, because they haven't had the right option at this position. They wanted a bowling all-rounder, had Temba Bavuma at four and rest are the batting. So, they kind of fit Mulder there and he never batter before that."

Although, Karthik admitted that Mulder did well in WTC 2023-25 Final against Australia, he didn't expect him to score a triple century. He concluded:

"To be fair, he had a bit of tough start in the first innings, but fought nicely in the second innings and played a valuable knock. Even though, not in big numbers, but in terms of impact. But, did I expect him to get a 367? I don't think so."

#3 Ravi Shastri

Former Indian head coach Ravi Shastri reminisced a similar act by Australian captain Mark Taylor during the Test fixture against Pakistan at Peshawar in 1998. Notably, Taylor declared Australia's innings, when he was on 334*, as a respect to Sir Donald Bradman, whose highest Test score was also 334.

After Atherton questioned Shastri about whether Mulder would have gone on to break the record, he said:

"Absolutely, It reminded me of Mark Taylor. You use the word selfless, that was selfless. Because, he could have gone past Bradman. The only reason he declared in Pakistan was due to him not wanting to go past Bradman. He said, 'I'm not Bradman-level or material to own that record, which I thought was tremendous."

As per Shastri, Wiaan Mulder could have pounced upon the occasion to create history. He added:

"Same with Mulder now. Not often, you will get an opportunity to get 400 in Test match cricket. But, you know there are records and records meant to be broken. So, hopefully one day."

#4 Stuart Broad

Former England pacer Stuart Broad shared his thoughts on Wiaan Mulder's declaration during his discussion with Jos Buttler on the For The Love Of Cricket podcast.

Broad termed Brian Lara as his "hero" and feels the former left-hander deserves to be holding the record, due to his appetite of playing knocks. He said:

"I played a lot of Brian Lara cricket when I was a kid. Brian Lara for me is like an absolute hero, legend. I think Lara to have gone and got a 501 in County cricket, a 375 and then again break it and get a 400 makes me feel like for the history of the game, he should have the highest score in a Test match." (52:40)

Broad feels Mulder would certainly have double thoughts about his decision in hindsight. He added:

"But, I have huge respect for Wiaan Mulder to declare. But, in time, when he separates from the game, he could think I could have gotten past 450."

#5 Dale Steyn

Former South African speedster Dale Steyn lauded Wiaan Mulder for his sensational knock through his post on X. However, Steyn also opined that Mulder could have batted for a few more overs and gone on to achieve the record.

Steyn wrote:

"SA will win this Test with a day to spare, those few overs after lunch would never haunt them. 400 was a deserved. That said 367 is an amazing achievement. Congratulations Wessie!"

