Who said what: Cricket world reacts to Conor McGregor vs Floyd Mayweather bout

Floyd Mayweather beat Conor McGregor by TKO and took his record to 50-0

It's 50-0 for Floyd McGregor

In the most anticipated fight of the millennium, Boxing great Floyd "MONEY" Mayweather beat Irish mixed martial arts star, "The Notorious "Conor McGregor by Technical Knockout (TKO) at the T-Mobile Arena in Vegas.

The match has been the talk of the town among the combat sports enthusiasts as this is the first time a bout is taking place between a MMA star and a boxer. Mayweather, who announced his retirement from Boxing with a 49-0 record in his career, came out of retirement to take on the Irishman, who is just entering into the boxing ring for the first time in his career.

Many expected Mayweather to knock McGregor out in the early rounds, but the Notorious didn't make things easy for the American. McGregor started things on a positive note as he looked superior in the first three rounds but the legendary boxer figured out his style and pressed on the gas in the next six rounds before getting a 10th round TKO.

This bout will also go down in the history as Mayweather not only made his career record 50-0 but also announced that he fought his last bout after beating the Irishman. The craze this match-up created among the fans, including the international cricketers, was unbelievable.

Let us take a look at how the cricket fraternity reacted to the bout of the millennium.

Ok, all you MMA, boxing fans, how far do you think Mayweather would go against McGregor at MMA? @chinmaybhogle — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 27, 2017

What a bout it was!!well done to @TheNotoriousMMA who fought till 10th..lesson for all..CRITICS ARE NOT CORRECT every time..#self-belief — parthiv patel (@parthiv9) August 27, 2017

It was raining Hard, Concussive & Accurate punches. Defining the Champion he is. 50-0????????Floyd You Legend!! #McGregorVsMayweather — Murali Vijay (@mvj888) August 27, 2017

To all those who said @TheNotoriousMMA won't even last 1 round, he went through 10!!!! A legend & an epitome of self belief. Hats off man ???? — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 27, 2017

Well I actually enjoyed that ????#MayweathervMcgregor — Darren Gough (@DGoughie) August 27, 2017

Best part of the fight for me was seeing @MikeTyson there???? #goat — Herschelle Gibbs (@hershybru) August 27, 2017

That is the greatest post fight comment I have ever heard from @TheNotoriousMMA "I turned @FloydMayweather into a Mexican" ???????????? — Adam Hollioake (@adamhollioake) August 27, 2017

50-0 @FloydMayweather G.O.A.T what a career — Kyle Jarvis (@KyleJarv89) August 27, 2017

Hats off to the #TBE nice to see mutual respect at the end.. Can't wait to see @TheNotoriousMMA back in the octagon where he belongs — Brendan Taylor (@BrendanTaylor86) August 27, 2017

MAYWEATHER!!!!! # — Ravi Bopara (@ravibopara) August 27, 2017

Going back to ???? this fight???? #MayweatherVsMacgregor — Herschelle Gibbs (@hershybru) August 27, 2017

Connor loves crow peck! #MayweatherMcGregor — Adam Gilchrist (@gilly381) August 27, 2017

Why did @FloydMayweather just walk out dressed up as the gimp?!?! ???? pic.twitter.com/jPd90yzNTA — Adam Hollioake (@adamhollioake) August 27, 2017

Good old @jamestaylor20 has his iPad up and running. Macgregor should get pasted but remember this is a batshit crazy world we live in! — Graeme Swann (@Swannyg66) August 27, 2017