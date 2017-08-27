Who said what: Cricket world reacts to Conor McGregor vs Floyd Mayweather bout
Floyd Mayweather beat Conor McGregor by TKO and took his record to 50-0
In the most anticipated fight of the millennium, Boxing great Floyd "MONEY" Mayweather beat Irish mixed martial arts star, "The Notorious "Conor McGregor by Technical Knockout (TKO) at the T-Mobile Arena in Vegas.
The match has been the talk of the town among the combat sports enthusiasts as this is the first time a bout is taking place between a MMA star and a boxer. Mayweather, who announced his retirement from Boxing with a 49-0 record in his career, came out of retirement to take on the Irishman, who is just entering into the boxing ring for the first time in his career.
Many expected Mayweather to knock McGregor out in the early rounds, but the Notorious didn't make things easy for the American. McGregor started things on a positive note as he looked superior in the first three rounds but the legendary boxer figured out his style and pressed on the gas in the next six rounds before getting a 10th round TKO.
This bout will also go down in the history as Mayweather not only made his career record 50-0 but also announced that he fought his last bout after beating the Irishman. The craze this match-up created among the fans, including the international cricketers, was unbelievable.
Let us take a look at how the cricket fraternity reacted to the bout of the millennium.