Who said what: Cricketers mourn Karunanidhi's death

Rajdeep Puri
FEATURED WRITER
News
1.19K   //    07 Aug 2018, 20:12 IST

Enter caption

DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi passed away in Tamil Nadu on August 7 in the evening. His death was confirmed by the hospital in Chennai at 6:10 pm.

Karunanidhi was 94 years old and was battling health issues for a long time. He was admitted into the hospital on July 28 after he contracted urinary tract infection and developed a high fever.

His body functions kept declining over the next few days and the doctors were unable to resuscitate him despite constant efforts.

"Despite the best possible efforts by our team of doctors and nurses to resuscitate him, he failed to respond," the hospital said in a statement.

The state of Tamil Nadu will observe a seven day mourning period for the death of the former Chief Minister.

The Tamil Nadu Premier League, which is ongoing in Dindigul and Tirunelveli, has come to a halt as of now. The first qualifier between Dindigul Dragons and Siechem Madurai Panthers, which was scheduled to be held tonight, has been abandoned and will be re-scheduled for a later date.

Tomorrow's Eliminator match between the Lyca Kovai Kings and iDream Karaikudi Kaalai has been cancelled as well and will be re-scheduled for a later date.

Karunanidhi was the Chief Minister for Tamil Nadu on five occasions and dominated the state's politics for six decades along with MG Ramachandran and later, J Jayalalithaa.

Shortly after the news of his passing away was announced, cricketers took to social media platform Twitter to express their grief and mourn the death of the politician.

Amongst the cricketers who tweeted were two from Tamil Nadu namely Ravichandran Ashwin, Subramaniam Badrinath. Harbhajan Singh, who played for the Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League this year, tweeted as well.

Apart from them, Virender Sehwag and VVS Laxman, too, mourned the death of the politician on Twitter.


Rajdeep Puri
FEATURED WRITER
Roger Federer. Manchester United. BFC. RCB
