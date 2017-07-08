Who said what: Cricketers wish Sourav Ganguly on his 45th birthday
The cricketing fraternity took to Twitter to wish Sourav 'Dada' Ganguly as he turns 45.
Two powerhouses of Indian cricket celebrate their birthdays on successive dates: while MS Dhoni turned 36 on July 7, his mentor, Sourav Ganguly, turns 45 the following day.
Anyone who followed Indian cricket in the early 2000s can vouch that Sourav Ganguly left an indelible mark on the team: mentoring future superstars with his infectious energy, a never-say-die attitude, and a knack for squeezing out the best of performances from his troops.
Apart from his captaincy skills, Ganguly was a glorious batsman on his day, with an off-side play that was a sight for gods. An attacking southpaw with silky drives and deft touches, he could come down the track in a flash and send spinners out of the ground.
A highly respected figure in the cricketing circles, he moved to the administrative side of things post retirement and is now the CAB President and a member of the CoA.
On his 45th birthday, Twitter was abuzz with messages for the India great. Here’s how the cricketing fraternity wished him:
Virender Sehwag
Harbhajan Singh
Cheteshwar Pujara
Aakash Chopra
Mohammad Kaif
Yuvraj Singh
Sachin Tendulkar
Suresh Raina