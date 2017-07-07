Who said what: Cricketers wish MS Dhoni on his 36th birthday
Wishes pour in for MS Dhoni on his 36th birthday.
Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Team India’s most successful captain till date, celebrates his 36th birthday today. The wicketkeeper-batsman, who is closing in on 300 ODIs, is a highly respected figure throughout the world, and a living legend of the game with a massive fan following.
Having captained the Indian side to close to a decade, Dhoni established a great camaraderie with several cricketers throughout the years, winning hearts with his cool person and astute captaincy skills: from Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid to Hardik Pandya and Mandeep Singh, the spectrum of players who have played under him his huge.
On his birthday, Twitter was flooded with messages, wishing the nation’s darling all the best for the future as he turns a year older. He might have been criticised for his form lately, but he continues to be one of the most influential cricketers of the modern era.
Here are some of the wishes from the cricketing fraternity:
Yuvraj Singh
Virender Sehwag
He also re-tweeted his birthday wishes from last year
VVS Laxman
Hardik Pandya
Rohit Sharma
Suresh Raina
Gautam Gambhir
Cheteshwar Pujara
Pragyan Ojha
Hemang Badani
Harbhajan Singh