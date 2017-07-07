Who said what: Cricketers wish MS Dhoni on his 36th birthday

Wishes pour in for MS Dhoni on his 36th birthday.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Team India’s most successful captain till date, celebrates his 36th birthday today. The wicketkeeper-batsman, who is closing in on 300 ODIs, is a highly respected figure throughout the world, and a living legend of the game with a massive fan following.

Having captained the Indian side to close to a decade, Dhoni established a great camaraderie with several cricketers throughout the years, winning hearts with his cool person and astute captaincy skills: from Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid to Hardik Pandya and Mandeep Singh, the spectrum of players who have played under him his huge.

On his birthday, Twitter was flooded with messages, wishing the nation’s darling all the best for the future as he turns a year older. He might have been criticised for his form lately, but he continues to be one of the most influential cricketers of the modern era.

Here are some of the wishes from the cricketing fraternity:

Yuvraj Singh

Many happy returns of the day to Mr. Helicopter @mahi7781 have a great day buddy, the cake awaits you #happybirthday #cakesmash A post shared by Yuvraj Singh (@yuvisofficial) on Jul 6, 2017 at 3:13pm PDT

Virender Sehwag

To a man who has given Indian fans innumerable moments of joy,#HappyBirthdayMSD

May the helicopter continue to fly and land in our hearts. pic.twitter.com/CVupTH4xDV — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 7, 2017

He also re-tweeted his birthday wishes from last year

VVS Laxman

Happy birthday @msdhoni Have a gr8 day and a fabulous year mahi — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) July 7, 2017

Hardik Pandya

Here's wishing Mahi bhai a very happy birthday @msdhoni and the cake will be ready pic.twitter.com/DEExk8cqWP — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) July 7, 2017

Rohit Sharma

Many many happy returns @msdhoni looking forward to picture of ziva and #TeamIndia putting cake on your face. — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) July 7, 2017



Suresh Raina

The man @msdhoni who made the entire nation proud #HappybirthdayMSD. May you continue to rise,shine & inspire us with each passing year pic.twitter.com/aINfTR95p6 — Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) July 7, 2017



Gautam Gambhir

Happy Birthday @msdhoni

Give my regards to the family. God bless — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) July 7, 2017

Cheteshwar Pujara

Wishing a very happy birthday to @msdhoni, who has been an inspiration to many aspiring youngsters. Wish you nothing but the best! — cheteshwar pujara (@cheteshwar1) July 7, 2017

Pragyan Ojha

.@msdhoni bhai many many happy returns of the day! God bless you. #HappyBirthdayMSD pic.twitter.com/FPKpF8bTWp — Pragyan Ojha (@pragyanojha) July 7, 2017

Hemang Badani

To the Greatest role model of the current generation and the ones to come, the most successful Indian Captain #HappyBirthdayMSD pic.twitter.com/PWzhuAkgPv — Hemang Badani (@hemangkbadani) July 7, 2017

Harbhajan Singh