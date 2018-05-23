Who Said What: Cricketing world in shock as AB de Villiers announces retirement from international cricket

"I've had my turn and, to be honest, I'm tired"

Sankalp Srivastava FEATURED WRITER News 23 May 2018, 17:56 IST 35.00K Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Former South African skipper AB de Villiers has announced sudden retirement from all forms of international cricket with immediate effect. ABD announced his retirement through a video posted on his Twitter handle.

The South African was a part of the Royal Challengers Bangalore squad which was knocked out of the 2018 IPL recently.

I’ve made a big decision today pic.twitter.com/In0jyquPOK — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) May 23, 2018

"I've had my turn and, to be honest, I'm tired," he said.

"This is a tough decision. I've thought long and hard about it and I'd like to retire still playing decent cricket. It would not be right for me to pick and choose where, when and in what format I play for the Proteas.

"For me, in green and gold, it must be everything or nothing."

Here's how the cricketing fraternity reacted to the sudden announcement.

Mark Boucher

I remember this young guy on his 1st day out for Proteas... What an inspiration, person and player he turned out to be. Thank you for everything you have done and been for your country, teammates and fans @ABdeVilliers17 #legend pic.twitter.com/8gQBDWbAp7 — mark boucher (@markb46) May 23, 2018

RP Singh

The man who showed the world that batting 360° is an easy task. All the best for your future endeavours @ABdeVilliers17, thank you for all the unforgettable memories! pic.twitter.com/9r4AAQDKfj — R P Singh (@rpsingh) May 23, 2018

Harsha Bhogle

Must admit to being a bit shocked by @ABdeVilliers17 decision to quit all international cricket. We knew it was coming but I thought he would give the World Cup another shot. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) May 23, 2018

I said in a blog sometime back that @ABdeVilliers17 was the true natural successor to Lara. He too can ask " Did I entertain?" And the answer would be a resounding "Yes. Yes!" — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) May 23, 2018

When he says it isn't about playing abroad, I wonder if he turning his back on T20 cricket too. There isn't just a lot of money to be made there but much joy to be delivered too. #ABRetires — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) May 23, 2018

The fans gave @ABdeVilliers17 a second home in Bengaluru but all over India there will be disappointment. He is the most popular overseas cricketer to play in India. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) May 23, 2018

Aakash Chopra

The biggest entertainer in the last decade has bid goodbye to International cricket...your absence will be felt, AB. Cricket will be poorer. Wish you all the best for your future endeavours. Go well @ABdeVilliers17 🙌👍 — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) May 23, 2018

Michael Vaughan

Such a shame for international cricket @ABdeVilliers17 ... But he has been an unbelievable advert to how I would have loved to have played all 3 formats .. GREAT GREAT Player ... Top 3 that I have ever seen .. #AB — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) May 23, 2018

Marizanne Kapp

Sad day for @OfficialCSA and cricket in general, he will be missed!! 🇿🇦🏏 #ABD https://t.co/gKKtq4HAYp — Marizanne Kapp (@kappie777) May 23, 2018

Allan Donald

So shocked to here @ABdeVilliers17 has decided to call time on his international career. But that’s just life and he feels it’s time to move on. Thank you great man for your amazing Match winning Performances, Skill Captaincy and most of all your Humility. 👏👏👏 — Allan Donald (@AllanDonald33) May 23, 2018

Mahela Jayawardene

One of the best! Wish you all the best AB👍 amazing player but above all that great guy... 👍 https://t.co/njEZLnuPit — Mahela Jayawardena (@MahelaJay) May 23, 2018

Sam Billings

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Sudden but we're confident there was immense thought and contemplation behind the decision. You have to come back to Bengaluru in 2019 ❤️🙌 #Mr360 #PlayBold #RCB https://t.co/dWNlH5Ygoo — Royal Challengers (@RCBTweets) May 23, 2018

BCCI

As the Proteas legend @ABdeVilliers17 calls it a day on his international career, we at BCCI would like to wish him all the very best for his future endeavours #ABRetires pic.twitter.com/3iRCrJjva6 — BCCI (@BCCI) May 23, 2018

Irfan Pathan

Watta player watta man @ABdeVilliers17 congratulation on ur great career n wish u all the luck for future endeavours #ABRetires #legend — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) May 23, 2018

Herschelle Gibbs

Everyone knows when their time has arrived,abbas is no different. Congrats on a wonderful career @ABdeVilliers17 👏 — Herschelle Gibbs (@hershybru) May 23, 2018

Virender Sehwag

Congratulations @ABdeVilliers17 , the most loved cricketer in the world, on a wonderful career. International cricket will be poorer without you, but you will continue to be celebrated by cricket fans around the world pic.twitter.com/uA7CBlYE9F — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) May 23, 2018

Sachin Tendulkar

Like your on-field game, may you have 360-degree success off the field as well. You will definitely be missed, @ABdeVilliers17. My best wishes to you! pic.twitter.com/LWHJWNXcVG — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) May 23, 2018

VVS Laxman

Many congratulations @ABdeVilliers17 on a glorious Cricket career. You enriched the game with your ability, presence and mannerisms and will continue to be a role-model for aspiring cricketers. Wish you a very happy post-retirement life. — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) May 23, 2018

Harbhajan Singh