Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Sports
  • Cricket
  • Football
  • WWE
  • Kabaddi
  • Badminton
  • Basketball
  • Pro Boxing
  • F1
  • Esports
  • Golf
  • Hockey
  • MMA
  • Running
  • Tennis
  • Poker
  • More
    • Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

    Who Said What: Cricketing world in shock as AB de Villiers announces retirement from international cricket

    "I've had my turn and, to be honest, I'm tired"

    Sankalp Srivastava
    FEATURED WRITER
    News 23 May 2018, 17:56 IST
    35.00K

    <p>

    Former South African skipper AB de Villiers has announced sudden retirement from all forms of international cricket with immediate effect. ABD announced his retirement through a video posted on his Twitter handle.

    The South African was a part of the Royal Challengers Bangalore squad which was knocked out of the 2018 IPL recently.

    "I've had my turn and, to be honest, I'm tired," he said.

    "This is a tough decision. I've thought long and hard about it and I'd like to retire still playing decent cricket. It would not be right for me to pick and choose where, when and in what format I play for the Proteas.

    "For me, in green and gold, it must be everything or nothing."

    Here's how the cricketing fraternity reacted to the sudden announcement.

    Mark Boucher


    RP Singh


    Harsha Bhogle


    Aakash Chopra


    Michael Vaughan


    Marizanne Kapp


    Allan Donald


    Mahela Jayawardene


    Sam Billings



    Royal Challengers Bangalore



    BCCI


    Irfan Pathan



    Herschelle Gibbs


    Virender Sehwag


    Sachin Tendulkar



    VVS Laxman



    Harbhajan Singh


    South Africa Cricket AB de Villiers Leisure Reading AB Retires
    AB de Villiers announces sudden retirement from...
    RELATED STORY
    10 records that prove AB de Villiers' dominance in the...
    RELATED STORY
    AB de Villiers: Return of the Maestro
    RELATED STORY
    AB de Villiers is in decline and it is sad to see as an...
    RELATED STORY
    5 instances that prove AB de Villiers celebrates World...
    RELATED STORY
    35 best images from AB de Villiers' career so far
    RELATED STORY
    What goes through the mind of AB de Villiers while batting
    RELATED STORY
    5 reasons why AB de Villiers is the Lionel Messi of cricket
    RELATED STORY
    AB de Villiers: The schmaltzy superhuman
    RELATED STORY
    6 things that prove AB de Villiers is not human
    RELATED STORY
    Fetching more content...