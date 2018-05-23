Who Said What: Cricketing world in shock as AB de Villiers announces retirement from international cricket
"I've had my turn and, to be honest, I'm tired"
News 23 May 2018, 17:56 IST
Former South African skipper AB de Villiers has announced sudden retirement from all forms of international cricket with immediate effect. ABD announced his retirement through a video posted on his Twitter handle.
The South African was a part of the Royal Challengers Bangalore squad which was knocked out of the 2018 IPL recently.
"I've had my turn and, to be honest, I'm tired," he said.
"This is a tough decision. I've thought long and hard about it and I'd like to retire still playing decent cricket. It would not be right for me to pick and choose where, when and in what format I play for the Proteas.
"For me, in green and gold, it must be everything or nothing."
Here's how the cricketing fraternity reacted to the sudden announcement.