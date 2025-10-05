Who said what- top 4 expert reactions on India's massive win in IND Vs WI 2025 1st Test ft. Ian Bishop

Team India dominated a hapless West Indies team and thrashed them by an innings and 140 runs in the first Test of the two-match series at Ahmedabad. The visitors lost 20 wickets in the Test and batted for just 89.2 overs across both innings, scoring only 308 runs.The West Indies bowlers also failed to create any impact. They managed to pick up only five Indian wickets in 128 overs. Three Indian batters scored centuries and the hosts declared their first innings at the score of 448.The gap between the two teams in Test cricket was evident in the first game. The visitors will have to pull up their socks for the second Test in Delhi to stand any chance to draw level in the two-match series.On that note, here is a look at top four expert reactions on India's massive win in the Ahmedabad Test:#1 Ian Bishop:The former West Indies skipper expressed his concern, especially over the batting of the visitors. In a chat with ESPNCricinfo, he stated:&quot; With Alzarri Joseph and Shamar Joseph being unavailable, we expected West Indies bowoing to struggle. Jayden Seales is an outstanding young bowler but he failed to carry the load on his own. The biggest downfall was the batting, not that it was unexpected, but it did not put enough runs and fight and give India the sort of battle.&quot; He further added:&quot;Guys like Shai Hope and captain Roston Chase have returned to this team. Tagenarine Chanderpaul has come back. John Campbell has come back but he has failed to play a long innings. I would say that Shai Hope and Chase are the two guys who I expect a much more from as they have been around the internatinal cricket isince 2015-2016. There is definitely a gulf between both teams. Not many expected West Indies to win a Test in India. But you want to see a battle.&quot;West Indies fans will expect a much-improved performace against India in the second Test at Delhi, starting from October 10.#2 Sunil Gavaskar:The former Indian opener, in an interview with India Today, expressed his concern over the West Indies batting. According to the Little Master, the bowling was not as much of a concern as their batting. He stated as under(0.01):&quot;Sadly, West Indies cricket, particularly Test cricket has got a little bit downhill. They are not the team they were even say a couple of decades ago.&quot;He further added (0.13):&quot;It is upto West Indies to improve. India can only play the opposition that is out on the park. They cant make up their own opposition. It is upto West Indies to up their performance. As far as their bowling is concerned, I think the bowling is not much of a concern. The batters are not able to build an innings which is of a worry. The batting needs to get better. Yes, India had three centurions. But I think batting is much more of a worry than bowling for the West Indies.&quot;#3 Aakash Chopra:The former Indian opener, on his his YouTube channel AakashVani, said that the West Indies failed to compete in the Ahmedabad Test. He stated (1.43):&quot;Why didnt India play the Pink Ball Test against the West Indies? When we go to play the Border Gavaskar Trophy, we play the pink ball Test. India have played a pink ball Test in Ahmedabad. In fact both the Tests should have been pink ball Tests as there is no other excitement in the Test series. There is no competition, no match of the level of skills between the teams. There is a possibility that the West Indies team could be competitive in a day-night Test.&quot;He further added ( 3.33):&quot;Nitish Kumar Reddy bowled only six overs in the first innings. He did not get to bat. He didn't bowl in the second innings. With so much time left in the Test, India could have batted longer. This was the first Test India is playing after two months. Plenty of players havent played an international game since 2 months, viz KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Ravindra Jadeja, Reddy. India should have batted for long.&quot;According to Chopra, it is imperative that Reddy gets more time on the field. He also emphasised that India play a pink ball Test at home.#4 Harbhajan Singh:The Turbanator heaped praise on the Indian team after their crushing win over the West Indies in the Ahmedabad Test. He posted on X:&quot;Domination continues for Team India. Well played KL Rahul, Dhruv Jurel, Ravindra Jadeja and bowlers Mohammad Siraj, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav. Sabash Everyone. West Indies need to work a lot on their game.&quot;For the record, three Indian batters, KL Rahul, Dhruv Jurel and Ravindra Jadeja, scored centuries in the Ahmedabad Test.