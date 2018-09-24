Who said what: World reacts as Afghanistan lost to Bangladesh by 3 runs in a last-ball thriller

Yet another closely fought match and once again Afghanistan ended on the wrong side of the finish line. Afghanistan needed 19 runs from the last two overs and an eleven run penultimate over meant that they needed just 8 runs to win from the last over. Mustafizur was at his best and reduced the equation down to four from the last ball.

On the last ball, Shamiullah Shenwari could not connect the bat with the ball. Excellent bowling from Fizz in the last over meant that it was all ecstasy for Bangladesh and grief for Afghanistan who are knocked out of the tournament in spite of being one of the better sides in the tournament.

With the win, Bangladesh will now face Pakistan in a virtual semi-final which will decide India's opponent in the finale.

Here's how the cricketing world reacted to Afghanistan loss off the last ball:

Asghar Afghan, Afghanistan captain:

Congrats to Bangladesh for this victory. We required 8 off 6 and it was not difficult especially when Naib, one of the main batsman in the death overs was batting. Mustafizur used his variations very well. We should have chased this total down. It was going according to our plan. In the last overs, we had wickets in the hand. Maybe we should have taken singles or doubles in the last over. This wicket is easy to bat on and 250 runs is not difficult to chase here. We have learnt a lot while playing against a full-member side.

Mashrafe Mortaza, Bangladesh captain:

At the end of the game, Mustafizur was like a magician. It was difficult to defend 8 runs. Credit goes to Mustafizur. Not at all (that we felt like losing). Shakib bowled a good 49th over. But it was Mahmudullah and Kayes, playing his first game, set it up for us with the bat. Mustafizur was cramping a bit in the middle, we wanted him to bowl 10 overs but he couldn't. It is hot and a tough job. A win like this always gives confidence and the game against Pakistan is like a semifinal.

Mahmudullah, Man of the Match:

I think the weather was quite hot today. I am feeling dried up. We crossed the line and that is pleasing. We knew they got some big hitters and got a partnership in the middle, so good we came out on top. It is always a happy feeling to contribute to the team. We need to bring our A game to beat Pakistan. They are playing some good cricket and we need to be on top of our game to beat them.

VVS Laxman:

Today must be a difficult pill for Afghanistan to swallow. With experience they will learn to close pressure games like these and have results go their way. Congratulations to Bangladesh on a well fought victory #BANvAFG — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) September 23, 2018

Harsha Bhogle:

Agony for Afghanistan again. Winning close matches is part of the learning curve. Now, a knockout between Pakistan and Bangladesh looms — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 23, 2018

Aakash Chopra:

Afghanistan—The Only Team That’s Providing Thrillers in #AsiaCup — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) September 23, 2018

Ayaz Menon:

Heartbreak for Afghanistan yet again. Brilliant last over by Mustafizur spells doom. But in many ways, they’ve been the most compelling team of this Asia Cup — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) September 23, 2018

Others interesting tweets about the game:

#Bangladesh Celebrating their win over #Afghanistan as if they have beaten India in a World Cup final. That's in itself is a tribute to the #Afghanistan team. Well played @ACBofficials . Tough luck #AsiaCup2018 #AFGvBAN — Mikkhail Vaswani (@MikkhailVaswani) September 23, 2018

Afghanistan have come within touching distance of beating Pakistan & Bangladesh—& therefore qualifying for the Final of the Asia Cup. It's hard not to see this as a missed opportunity but these performances are illustrative of their ability at this level. #AFGvBAN #AsiaCup — Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) September 23, 2018

What a journey so far for Afghanistan at the Asia Cup:

Beat Sri Lanka by 91 runs

Beat Bangladesh by 136 runs

Lost to Pakistan in a tense finish by 3 wickets

Lost to Bangladesh in a tight finish by 3 runs#AsiaCup2018 — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) September 23, 2018

Afghanistan in this Asia cup:



Beat Sri Lanka

Beat Bangladesh

Lost close game vs Pak

Lost close game vs Ban



Easily second best team of this tournament! — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) September 23, 2018

Two last over defeats for Afghanistan, bringing whatever little edge there is to the #AsiaCup #BanvAfg — Gaurav Sethi (@BoredCricket) September 23, 2018

What A Game. Afghanistan 🇦🇫 you have to learn to close games now. Twice in two games, it has cost you big. — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) September 23, 2018