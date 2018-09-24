Who said what: World reacts as Afghanistan lost to Bangladesh by 3 runs in a last-ball thriller
Yet another closely fought match and once again Afghanistan ended on the wrong side of the finish line. Afghanistan needed 19 runs from the last two overs and an eleven run penultimate over meant that they needed just 8 runs to win from the last over. Mustafizur was at his best and reduced the equation down to four from the last ball.
On the last ball, Shamiullah Shenwari could not connect the bat with the ball. Excellent bowling from Fizz in the last over meant that it was all ecstasy for Bangladesh and grief for Afghanistan who are knocked out of the tournament in spite of being one of the better sides in the tournament.
With the win, Bangladesh will now face Pakistan in a virtual semi-final which will decide India's opponent in the finale.
Here's how the cricketing world reacted to Afghanistan loss off the last ball:
Asghar Afghan, Afghanistan captain:
Congrats to Bangladesh for this victory. We required 8 off 6 and it was not difficult especially when Naib, one of the main batsman in the death overs was batting. Mustafizur used his variations very well. We should have chased this total down. It was going according to our plan. In the last overs, we had wickets in the hand. Maybe we should have taken singles or doubles in the last over. This wicket is easy to bat on and 250 runs is not difficult to chase here. We have learnt a lot while playing against a full-member side.
Mashrafe Mortaza, Bangladesh captain:
At the end of the game, Mustafizur was like a magician. It was difficult to defend 8 runs. Credit goes to Mustafizur. Not at all (that we felt like losing). Shakib bowled a good 49th over. But it was Mahmudullah and Kayes, playing his first game, set it up for us with the bat. Mustafizur was cramping a bit in the middle, we wanted him to bowl 10 overs but he couldn't. It is hot and a tough job. A win like this always gives confidence and the game against Pakistan is like a semifinal.
Mahmudullah, Man of the Match:
I think the weather was quite hot today. I am feeling dried up. We crossed the line and that is pleasing. We knew they got some big hitters and got a partnership in the middle, so good we came out on top. It is always a happy feeling to contribute to the team. We need to bring our A game to beat Pakistan. They are playing some good cricket and we need to be on top of our game to beat them.
VVS Laxman:
Harsha Bhogle:
Aakash Chopra:
Ayaz Menon:
Others interesting tweets about the game: