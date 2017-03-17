Who Said What: World reacts to India's fightback on Day 2 of the Ranchi Test
The team put forth a fine performance with both bat and ball.
India forged a fine comeback on the second day of the Ranchi Test against Australia, finishing with a score of 120 for 1 with Murali Vijay not out on 42 and Cheteshwar Pujara giving him company on 10.
KL Rahul once again batted very well, making 67 but the real stars of the day were Steve Smith for Australia, who made 178 not out and Ravindra Jadeja for India, who picked up yet another five-wicket haul.
Glenn Maxwell also had an unforgettable day as he registered his maiden Test century and spoke about the importance of being disciplined in the future as well.
“Very happy to get back into the Test team. That partnership with Smudge put us in a good position. We would have liked one or two more wickets. To have that faith shown in me, to produce that innings has been really amazing. A little bit more up and down, and a little bit more spin today. Hopefully, that continues as the match wears on. Felt very comfortable out there. obviously something I have been working on. Got to be disciplined again. We have got the ball reversing,” Maxwell said.
The day was dominated by two individuals: Steve Smith and Ravindra Jadeja and social media was in praise of both these individuals.
Harsha Bhogle
Michael Clarke
Tom Moody
Ayaz Memon
Praise also came the way of Glenn Maxwell, who registered his maiden Test century
Michael Clarke
Damien Fleming