Who Said What: World reacts to India's fightback on Day 2 of the Ranchi Test

The team put forth a fine performance with both bat and ball.

Ravindra Jadeja was the star with the ball for India

India forged a fine comeback on the second day of the Ranchi Test against Australia, finishing with a score of 120 for 1 with Murali Vijay not out on 42 and Cheteshwar Pujara giving him company on 10.

KL Rahul once again batted very well, making 67 but the real stars of the day were Steve Smith for Australia, who made 178 not out and Ravindra Jadeja for India, who picked up yet another five-wicket haul.

Glenn Maxwell also had an unforgettable day as he registered his maiden Test century and spoke about the importance of being disciplined in the future as well.

“Very happy to get back into the Test team. That partnership with Smudge put us in a good position. We would have liked one or two more wickets. To have that faith shown in me, to produce that innings has been really amazing. A little bit more up and down, and a little bit more spin today. Hopefully, that continues as the match wears on. Felt very comfortable out there. obviously something I have been working on. Got to be disciplined again. We have got the ball reversing,” Maxwell said.

The day was dominated by two individuals: Steve Smith and Ravindra Jadeja and social media was in praise of both these individuals.

Harsha Bhogle

For too long Jadeja had been seen as a bad wicket bowler. This season he has moved up and can claim to an all-wicket bowler in India — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 17, 2017

If India bat through the day tomorrow, it will set this test match up beautifully.Teams almost level with 2 days to play on an Indian wicket — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 17, 2017

Michael Clarke

Once again 5 wickets for Jadeja. On a wicket that hasn't had much spin or bounce in this first innings he has been a class above — Michael Clarke (@MClarke23) March 17, 2017

Tom Moody

Now that's a fantastic from @stevesmith49 showing great skill and character. #INDvAUS — Tom Moody (@TomMoodyCricket) March 16, 2017

Ayaz Memon

With ball & bat today India show competitive edge not blunted in Kohli's absence. Rahul's knock reaffirms rapid rise as Test player — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) March 17, 2017

Praise also came the way of Glenn Maxwell, who registered his maiden Test century

Michael Clarke

Test match number 1 for @Gmaxi_32 very well played. Has got out of some early trouble and into a fantastic position. — Michael Clarke (@MClarke23) March 17, 2017

Damien Fleming