Who Said What: World reacts to Steve O Keefe's exceptional performance and India's dismal performance on Day 2

India have a big task ahead of them on Day 2.

Stephen O’Keefe proved to be India’s nemesis

The second day of the opening Border-Gavaskar Test between India and Australia belonged completely to the visitors, thanks to an exceptional bowling effort from left-arm spinner Steve O’Keefe picking up figures of 6 for 35 to dismiss the fancied the Indian batting line-up for 105.

Then, led by a captain’s effort from Steve Smith, Australia put up a fine batting effort in their second innings to make 143 for 4 and take a lead of 298 runs at the end of Day 2.

O’Keefe, expectedly, was pleased as punch with his stellar performance:

"Everything went to plan, well backed up in the field, especially Handscomb.And good finish to the day with the captain Steven Smith. The first six overs were ordinary. Then I got a change of ends and from there it spun a bit more. I expect it to be different in the second innings, India have a long batting line-up. Nice to relate to Monty because he bowls the same stuff and had some success over here and S Sriram has also been outstanding. And Steven Smith reassured me, helping me stay calm after an ordinary spell in the morning. I suppose I was just nervous, and I was trying to bowl the way I do in Australia. But made some subtle changes, got a tap on the head from Boof in the dressing room and happy to turn things around,” he said.

Social media was all praise for Steve O’ Keefe’s performance:

Michael Clarke

SOK..... very well deserved. He has worked extremely hard to get this opportunity. Great captaincy from @stevesmith49 as well. — Michael Clarke (@MClarke23) February 24, 2017

Tom Moody

Well bowled Steve O'Keefe, quality spell. #INDvAUS — Tom Moody (@TomMoodyCricket) February 24, 2017

Shane Warne

What an amazing day here in Pune. Great cricket to watch & congrats to SOK who found his mojo after switching ends - awesome ! — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) February 24, 2017

Harsha Bhogle

Top performance from Steve O'Keefe. The pitch might be an ally but still need to bowl well on it. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) February 24, 2017

Praise also came the way of KL Rahul, who made 64 before getting out to a very poor shot.

Very good 50 from KL Rahul. Very positive. Plays the quicks and spin really well. — Michael Clarke (@MClarke23) February 24, 2017

Ayaz Memon

Sterling knock by Rahul comes to painful end. Seems to have done his shoulder in playing the lofted drive. Meanwhile, India in deeper crisis — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) February 24, 2017

Shane Warne

.@MichaelVaughan Ps How bad were your boys over here ? This must be hurting to watch the Aussies dominate hahah — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) February 24, 2017

A few other tweets also described India’s collapse very well

This is now a full blown collapse. And fair to say you will see lots of spin from now on! — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) February 24, 2017

India's batting in a tailspin against slow bowling. Not often you see this... — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) February 24, 2017

The best way to sum up proceedings for India