Who Said What: World reacts to Steve O Keefe's exceptional performance and India's dismal performance on Day 2
India have a big task ahead of them on Day 2.
The second day of the opening Border-Gavaskar Test between India and Australia belonged completely to the visitors, thanks to an exceptional bowling effort from left-arm spinner Steve O’Keefe picking up figures of 6 for 35 to dismiss the fancied the Indian batting line-up for 105.
Then, led by a captain’s effort from Steve Smith, Australia put up a fine batting effort in their second innings to make 143 for 4 and take a lead of 298 runs at the end of Day 2.
O’Keefe, expectedly, was pleased as punch with his stellar performance:
"Everything went to plan, well backed up in the field, especially Handscomb.And good finish to the day with the captain Steven Smith. The first six overs were ordinary. Then I got a change of ends and from there it spun a bit more. I expect it to be different in the second innings, India have a long batting line-up. Nice to relate to Monty because he bowls the same stuff and had some success over here and S Sriram has also been outstanding. And Steven Smith reassured me, helping me stay calm after an ordinary spell in the morning. I suppose I was just nervous, and I was trying to bowl the way I do in Australia. But made some subtle changes, got a tap on the head from Boof in the dressing room and happy to turn things around,” he said.
