Who Said What: World reacts to Cheteshwar Pujara's superb batting performance in Ranchi Test

The right-hander notched up a solid hundred.

Pujara was exemplary for India

It was a mixed day of action on Day 3 of the Ranchi Test between India and Australia as the former finished the day with the score of 360 for 6 with Cheteshwar Pujara unbeaten on 130 and Wriddhiman Saha giving him company with 18 runs to his name.

Murali Vijay registered yet another half-century earlier in the day, but the big disappointment was the twin failures of Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane, who fell for 6 and 14 respectively.

Pat Cummins was the star for the Australians, picking up four wickets to derail the Indian charge significantly.

Here are the end-day reactions:

Murali Vijay expressed disappointment over not being able to get a big score on the third day and complemented Pujara for his effort on Saturday.

"I wouldn't rate it as a good innings. But I fought out there, and that's what matters. KL batted really well yesterday, I wanted to feed off his energy. I just wanted to play tight cricket. Today I wanted to push myself a little harder. Pujara was rock solid, hopefully he can put up a great show for us tomorrow. Definitely run scoring was difficult, they too bowled very good areas. If I had gone through to lunch, it would have been a different story altogether,” Vijay said.

Social media was in full praise of Pujara’s performance:

Harsha Bhogle

Pujara's class keeps India alive on a day when Australia showed their class with the ball. Was a drip-drip day but they managed it well — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 18, 2017

Michael Clarke

Discipline batting from @cheteshwar1 a very well played Test match willing to bat for a long time to get the reward. — Michael Clarke (@MClarke23) March 18, 2017

Sanjay Manjrekar

What we saw out there, was Pujara meditating with the bat. #IndvAus — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) March 18, 2017

Ayaz Memon

Top shot, top century, top player #cheteshwarpujara — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) March 18, 2017

Mitchell Johnson

Well played Pujara Hopefully not to many more runs left in him but great fight so far — Mitchell Johnson (@MitchJohnson398) March 18, 2017

Bishan Singh Bedi

Truly pedigreed Test ton by Pujara..deserves all kudos & more! — Bishan Bedi (@BishanBedi) March 18, 2017

