Who Said What: World reacts to Cheteshwar Pujara's superb batting performance in Ranchi Test
The right-hander notched up a solid hundred.
It was a mixed day of action on Day 3 of the Ranchi Test between India and Australia as the former finished the day with the score of 360 for 6 with Cheteshwar Pujara unbeaten on 130 and Wriddhiman Saha giving him company with 18 runs to his name.
Murali Vijay registered yet another half-century earlier in the day, but the big disappointment was the twin failures of Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane, who fell for 6 and 14 respectively.
Pat Cummins was the star for the Australians, picking up four wickets to derail the Indian charge significantly.
Here are the end-day reactions:
Murali Vijay expressed disappointment over not being able to get a big score on the third day and complemented Pujara for his effort on Saturday.
"I wouldn't rate it as a good innings. But I fought out there, and that's what matters. KL batted really well yesterday, I wanted to feed off his energy. I just wanted to play tight cricket. Today I wanted to push myself a little harder. Pujara was rock solid, hopefully he can put up a great show for us tomorrow. Definitely run scoring was difficult, they too bowled very good areas. If I had gone through to lunch, it would have been a different story altogether,” Vijay said.
Social media was in full praise of Pujara’s performance:
