Who Said What: World reacts to India's dominating performance on Day One against Bangladesh

India completely dominated proceedings on the opening day.

Virat Kohli began 2017 in Test cricket with a century

On the back of twin centuries by Murali Vijay and Virat Kohli, India finished Day One of the one-off Test against Bangladesh at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on a high, finishing at 356 for 3 in 90 overs.

Vijay was out for 108 but Kohli remained unbeaten on 111 and giving him company was Ajinkya Rahane, batting on 45. Cheteshwar Pujara also had a good outing, making 83.

Speaking at the end of the day, Vijay said that everything went his way on Thursday and also revealed the secret behind his excellent rapport with Cheteshwar Pujara, which helps them put on big stands in the middle.

“Actually, everything went may way.I felt really good about myself before coming into the game. Just wanted to continue playing the way I did in the last series. Myself and Pujara just stuck to the basics, getting singles when possible. I really like batting with him, its a comfort factor, he has a solid game. We just keep our game plans simple, don't try too many things. And we speak to each other very well, and things happen when we bat together, like that run-out chance. [Running between the wickets] We've been speaking about it, and hopefully in the coming series we'll do better. Virat batted in a great manner and hopefully he can continue in the same manner,” Vijay said.

Ayaz Memon

Classy ton by Murali Vijay. In fact I can't think any of his 9 centuries not being that... — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) February 9, 2017

One way for B'desh bowlers to escape being ravaged by @imVkohli is to beg the captain to take them off. The other is to show better control — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) February 9, 2017

Mohammad Kaif

King Kohli.

What do you say ? His consistency is difficult to match even in book cricket.#IndvBan — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) February 9, 2017

Freddie Wilde

In Test cricket Kohli has an average of 181.00 v slow left arm spin, having been dismissed just twice in 801 balls against it. #IndvBan — Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) February 9, 2017

Harsha Bhogle

Must be a normal day then. @imVkohli cruises to a century. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) February 9, 2017

Ben Duckett

Unlike Kohli to be churning again.. getting boring #TooGood — Ben Duckett (@BenDuckett1) February 9, 2017

Rajeev Shukla