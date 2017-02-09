Who Said What: World reacts to India's dominating performance on Day One against Bangladesh
India completely dominated proceedings on the opening day.
On the back of twin centuries by Murali Vijay and Virat Kohli, India finished Day One of the one-off Test against Bangladesh at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on a high, finishing at 356 for 3 in 90 overs.
Vijay was out for 108 but Kohli remained unbeaten on 111 and giving him company was Ajinkya Rahane, batting on 45. Cheteshwar Pujara also had a good outing, making 83.
Speaking at the end of the day, Vijay said that everything went his way on Thursday and also revealed the secret behind his excellent rapport with Cheteshwar Pujara, which helps them put on big stands in the middle.
“Actually, everything went may way.I felt really good about myself before coming into the game. Just wanted to continue playing the way I did in the last series. Myself and Pujara just stuck to the basics, getting singles when possible. I really like batting with him, its a comfort factor, he has a solid game. We just keep our game plans simple, don't try too many things. And we speak to each other very well, and things happen when we bat together, like that run-out chance. [Running between the wickets] We've been speaking about it, and hopefully in the coming series we'll do better. Virat batted in a great manner and hopefully he can continue in the same manner,” Vijay said.
