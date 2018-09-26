Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Who said what: World reacts to the thrilling tie between India and Afghanistan

BrokenCricket
OFFICIAL
Feature
156   //    26 Sep 2018, 08:56 IST
Dn9mVf3XcAES_uN.jpg

A thrilling tie which started with Mohammad Shahzad’s brilliant knock for Afghanistan earlier in the day. He scored 124 of just 116 balls, an innings which was studded with 7 sixes. Shahzad took the attack to the opposition after no top order batsman contributing substantial runs. In fact, when Shahzad was finally out with Afghanistan to score at 180-6, he had scored 66% of the runs that really shows his dominance.

Mohammad Nabi made sure that Afghanistan reaches a fighting total of 252-8 with some help from the lower order. Afghanistan again would have hoped that their bowlers would try to make a match out of the total and at one point in the India innings they did so when three wickets fell quickly after a solid opening partnership between Rahul and Rayadu. For India, the slower bowlers helped them keep the total to a not so high one in the slow and low conditions. Khaleel Ahmed again impressed as he was the only pace bowler who didn’t go for runs.

Indian batting looked solid until Rayadu got out with India at 110, resulting into a mini-collapse. There was one more mini-collapse when Dinesh Karthik and Kedar Jadhav got out in a span of 6 balls. The game went down to the wire and Ravindra Jadeja took India within one run to victory with only one ball to spare and one wicket left, but sadly for India Rashid Khan got rid of Jadeja on the 5th ball of the 50th over.

Today’s match also marked MS Dhoni becoming the oldest Captain to lead India and fans across the world had a lot to say about this special occasion.

Here’s what the world had to say about today’s match

MS Dhoni: Their cricket has improved a lot. The way they have continued from the start of the Asia Cup, it is commendable and we have enjoyed their cricket. It is one country that has risen through the ranks very well. They played really well. They batted extremely well too. I wouldn't say we went wrong in the chase. To start off, it was like a handicap in golf. We didn't go with a full-strength side. Not enough spinners on this wicket. There were a couple of run-outs, and a few things we can't talk about because I don't want to get fined for it. It's good that it's a tie, but they played really well.

Asghar Afghan: Today the wicket was a good one for us as it was a spinning track. Shahzad played really well and played very positive cricket. Their opening partnership was good and our spinners did an equally good job. When you tie a match with a side like India, it's just like a win. Every time we have asked him, Shahzad has done the job for us.

Mohammad Shahzad: I'm not very happy, we have slogged for 6 hours at the ground without result, but I am happy with the performance of the team. We have a flight tomorrow, so I thought of playing my game freely. I am feeling proud because I have played an innings like this against the best side in Asia.


Harsha Bhogle

Bhogle believes that Afghanistan deserved a tie and no fan could have asked for a better match


Jatin Sapru

Cricket commentator Jatin Sapru also acknowledged that Afghanistan has arrived big time in International cricket and we can hope they continue to impress us.


Ayaz Memon

Ayaz praised Shahzad for his scintillating knock. He said that Afghanistan could have easily folded for 150-160 had it not been a splendid inning from the Keeper.


Gaurav Kalra

Cricket expert Gaurav Kalra made a valid point that if any team has impressed the most in this tournament it has been the Afghanistan side.


Mohammad Kaif

Former cricketer and current commentator Mohammad Kaif also had some nice words for Shehzad’s one-man show


Sanjay Manjrekar

Cricket commentator Sanjay Manjrekar in his subtle manner conveyed that cricket is a game of skills and all the talks of fitness and stamina are sometimes overstressed.



Many fans were really excited to see Dhoni as the Captain again.


There were fans who also praised Mohammad Shahzad’s splendid knock of 124.




Kedar Jadhav’s bowling action was once again a topic of discussion and one fan had a funny take on Kedar’s bowling.



One fan also had a funny take on BCCI’s headache with lots of middle order batsmen for a limited number of spots for the World Cup


There was a fan who had a lighter take on Dhoni’s strike rate in recent times


