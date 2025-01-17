Who is Tevin Imlach? 5 interesting facts about West Indies wicket-keeper on debut in PAK vs WI 1st Test 2025

Tevin Imlach surprisingly received his maiden international cap ahead of West Indies' first Test against Pakistan on January 17, 2025. The Caribbean team's regular wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva, who is also the vice-captain, was left out of the playing XI.

Instead of Joshua, the visitors picked Tevin Imlach as the wicketkeeper at the Multan Cricket Stadium. He impressed straightaway by taking three catches behind the stumps on a foggy first day of the Multan Test match.

Not many fans knew about Tevin Imlach's skills before his Test debut. Here's a list of five interesting things about West Indies' newest Test player.

#1 Tevin Imlach was born in 1996

Imlach was born on November 30, 1996. At the time of writing, the wicketkeeper batter is 28 years and 48 days. He has been playing professional cricket for over a decade now.

The wicketkeeper played U-19 cricket for Guyana and also represented the team at the senior level in domestic cricket. After toiling hard in domestic matches, Imlach has finally made it to the Test team.

#2 Tevin Imlach has played 0 T20 matches

It is common to see T20 specialists emerging from the West Indies, but Imlach has played zero T20 matches. He has only played first-class and List-A cricket in his domestic career.

Caribbean players generally participate in CPL every year and also play in various leagues across the world. Hence, it is surprising to see a player playing cricket for over a decade without a T20 appearance.

#3 Tevin Imlach's domestic record

Imlach has played 22 first-class matches, aggregating 1097 runs in 38 innings. He has three centuries and six fifties to his name, with his highest score being 136*.

In the List-A format, Imlach has 1,006 runs to his name in 33 innings. The 28-year-old has an average of 35.92 and a strike rate of 66.07 in the 50-over format. His highest score in List-A matches is 80.

#4 Tevin Imlach made his List-A debut against an international team

While Imlach has yet to play an ODI match, he started his List-A career against an international side. He received his maiden List-A cap for West Indies B against Canada in the 2018 Super50 Cup.

Marlon Samuels captained West Indies B in that game, where debutant Imlach scored 17 runs. Notably, Canada played under the captaincy of South Africa's Davy Jacobs, who once played for the Mumbai Indians in the IPL.

#5 Imlach's connection with Rishabh Pant

Imlach was part of West Indies' U-19 team that won the U-19 World Cup 2016 by defeating India U-19s in the final. In fact, the wicketkeeper played a big role in his team's win by executing a stumping from behind the stumps.

Hard-hitting Indian opener Rishabh Pant was outside his crease when Imlach decided to throw the ball towards the stumps while standing way behind during fast bowler Alzarri Joseph's over. The moment was in the West Indies U-19 team's favor after that dismissal. They eventually won by five wickets to lift the trophy.

