Who is Tushar Raheja? 5 interesting facts about Tamil Nadu batter who has scored four consecutive fifties in TNPL 2025

Tushar Raheja has become the talk of the town after his consistent batting performances in the Tamil Nadu Premier League. TNPL 2025 is currently underway in the southern part of India, and Raheja is the top run-scorer in the competition with 298 runs in just four innings so far.

No other batter has even touched the 200-run mark in TNPL 2025, highlighting how brilliantly Tushar Raheja has performed. He has returned with scores of 80, 74, 65*, and 79 in the four innings he has played for the IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans this season.

Before Raheja further impresses cricket fans with his batting performances, here's a glance at five interesting things to know about the rising star.

#1 Tushar Raheja was born in 2001

Quite a few cricketers born after the year 2000 have impressed cricket fans over the last few months. A new name has joined the list now in Tushar Raheja.

Tushar was born on February 7, 2001. At the time of writing, he is 24 years and 129 days old. The Tamil Nadu batter also has his birth year's last two digits '01' in his Instagram username @tushar_raheja01.

#2 Raheja is a wicketkeeper-batter

A wicketkeeper-batter is always in demand in the shorter formats of the game. Raheja is an opening batter. He bats left-handed and also keeps the wickets for his team.

Looking at how brilliant he has been in TNPL, quite a few IPL franchises may target him at the next mini auction. Even Chennai Super Kings can look at him as a potential opener for IPL 2026.

#3 Tushar Raheja won TNPL 2018 with Siechem Madurai Panthers

Before joining the IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans, Raheja played for the Siechem Madurai Panthers team in the Tamil Nadu Premier League. In fact, he lifted the TNPL trophy with the Panthers in his debut season in 2018.

Raheja only got to play two matches that season, where he scored eight runs. However, he received an opportunity to share the dressing room with IPL stars like Arun Karthik, Varun Chakravarthy and Thalaivan Sargunam in the Siechem Madurai Panthers team.

#4 Tushar Raheja made his T20 and List-A debut in 2024

While Raheja has been playing in TNPL for quite some time, he earned his maiden List-A and T20 cap in the Tamil Nadu team in 2024. He made his List-A debut under Sai Kishore's captaincy against Uttar Pradesh on December 26, 2024.

In the T20 arena, Raheja represented Tamil Nadu for the first time in a match against Saurashtra on December 3, 2024. Shahrukh Khan captained Tamil Nadu in that match. With Khan and Kishore both playing for Gujarat Titans (GT) in IPL, it should not be a surprise if they recommend Raheja to the GT team management for the next season.

#5 Tushar Raheja has worked with mental conditioning coach Raymun Roy

The mental aspect of cricket is often ignored by youngsters, but Raheja recognized its importance early in his career. In May 2025, mental conditioning coach Raymun Roy shared a video on his official YouTube channel, where Raheja disclosed how the coach has helped him in his professional as well as personal life.

Raheja mentioned that the breath work and mindset mastery lessons from Roy have helped him a lot. Perhaps, this mindset mastery is one of the major reasons behind Raheja's success in TNPL 2025.

