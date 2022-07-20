Who won yesterday's TNPL match 2022, ITT vs MP - Match 23?

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans on Wednesday, July 20, beat Madurai Panthers by 53 runs in the 23rd match of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL).

The Tamizhans, led by Srikkanth Anirudha, have had an inconsistent campaign but put their best foot forward against the Tamizhans. After being put in to bat first, the Tamizhans only managed 129-7. Maan Bafna top-scored for them with an unbeaten 34-ball knock of 40, laced with three fours and one six. However, their other batters couldn't step up and complement his efforts.

Kiran Akash was the standout bowler for the Panthers, picking up three wickets for 18 runs in three overs. It was a bit of a surprise that despite being their most prolific wicket-taker, Akash didn't complete his full quota of four overs.

In response, the Panthers floundered in their run chase, as they were bowled out for 76 in 17.2 overs. Only three of their batters got into double digits, but none of them carried on and got a big score.

Aswin Crist was the pick of the bowlers for the Tamizhans with three wickets for 13 runs. S Mohan Prasath accounted for two crucial scalps.

Tamizhans stay alive in TNPL after win over Panthers

The Tamizhans have had a topsy-turvy TNPL campaign, losing three of their first five games in the competition. However, a win against the Panthers means they are now in the middle of the points table.

They have to win their last match to have any chance of advancing to the next round in the ongoing edition of the TNPL. The Panthers, meanwhile, are third in the competition's points table with a net run rate of 0.134, but a defeat in their last game could see them out of the competition.

