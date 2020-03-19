Who would you want to be in quarantine with during coronavirus pandemic? Dale Steyn names his 'proper cook' teammate

Steyn said that he would love to rewatch 1992, '96 and the '99 World Cup, while in self-isolation.

With all the cricketing action being abandoned and the cricketers going into self-isolation, veteran South African pacer Dale Steyn said that if it came to being in quarantine with someone, he would love to do that with the Proteas captain Quinton de Kock.

Speaking about his choice to ESPNcricinfo, Steyn said that de Kock is one of his favourite people in the world to hang out with, and the SA captain is a proper cook, who watches fishing and cooking videos all the time.

"He is one of my favourite people in the world. If you walk into his (hotel) room, he's either making flies for fishing or he is watching a fishing video or he is watching a cooking video. And when you are at his house, he's doing the same stuff."

"I hate cooking, so it would be great if he was because then I could watch all the fishing videos that he's watching, I could help him do all the tying, and he could cook all the food. He's a proper cook."

Speaking about the pandemic, Steyn said that it is unfortunate that everything has been blocked off, given in a country like South Africa, it is sports that unites everyone together.

"...I think Nelson Mandela was the first person to really say that: sport unites people in a way that nothing else does. And if you take sport away, then I don't know really what we have. We're going to have to work it all out."