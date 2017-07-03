Why Deandra Dottin is wearing mask in Women's World Cup 2017

The West Indian star has been wearing the facial mask throughout the tournament.

@srihari_93 by Srihari News 03 Jul 2017, 19:59 IST

The West Indian all-rounder has worn that protective mask since the second edition of the BBL

Throughout the Women’s World Cup 2017, West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin has turned out with a protective facial mask. While the mask does make quite a fashion statement, the 26-year-old has it due to her collision with Brisbane Heat teammate Laura Harris in the second edition of the Women’s Big Bash League, which resulted in her cheekbone having to be reinforced with titanium after the fracture.

In the game between Brisbane Heat and Melbourne Stars at the Allan Border Field, the West Indian all-rounder’s desire to stop the ball from reaching the mid-wicket fence resulted in a collision with teammate Laura Harris. She also crashed into one of the kit bags near the fence and was immediately taken off the field on a stretcher and then underwent surgery following that.

A major surgery that involved the insertion of screws and several titanium platers didn’t stop her for too long as she returned back to action before the end of the tournament (less than four weeks after her collision).

Speaking about the mask she wears to protect her titanium enforced cheek bone before the end of the Women’s BBL, she admitted that it has made things slightly complicated but was keen to thank her teammates and her coach for their support. Speaking at the time, she said: “It’s not painful but it is numb at the moment. I don’t have much feeling in the cheek. Just a little bit. The mask is very comfortable but it does make me sweat a lot.”

Since then, the world record holder for fastest century in a T20, has worn the mask, including the opening game against Australia, her 100th ODI, which came against India and also the recent debacle against South Africa on Sunday, all of which the reigning World T20 champions, West Indies have lost, which has left them on the brink of elimination from the tournament.

It has been forgettable tournament for both the player and the team, with or without the mask. The 26-year-old has failed to pick up a single wicket in the tournament so far and has just scored 36 runs in the three matches that she has played so far. The all-conquering West Indies women’s side have also seemed like a pale shadow of themselves so far in the tournament and have lost all their matches so far. They know that defeat against New Zealand on Thursday might just be enough to send them packing.