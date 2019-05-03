×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Why every Dhoni fan is dreading the arrival of the 2019 World Cup

Sai Siddhharth
ANALYST
Feature
263   //    03 May 2019, 00:57 IST

MS Dhoni
MS Dhoni

The ICC World Cup 2019 is just around the corner. Cricket fans all over the world are getting excited about the event; the four-week countdown to the quadrennial extravaganza well and truly on.

But I am not enjoying any of it. The countdown to the beginning of the tournament unsettles me, with a dark sense of insecurity enveloping my whole being.

Why? Because the end of the World Cup might well be the end of MS Dhoni’s playing career for India.

You see, the biggest problem with Captain Cool is his sheer unpredictability. And the most unique part about Dhoni is that the more you see him, the more inaccessible he seems to get. The mask, with each passing year, has only thickened.

The question of Dhoni’s retirement had first surfaced in the year 2016. India had just lost the World T20 semi-final to West Indies, and an Australian Journalist had asked Dhoni whether he had played his last match for India in limited overs cricket. Dhoni had given a tongue in cheek reply to him, stating that he would carry on till the 2019 World Cup.

Three years later, here we are, on the threshold. The one thing that had motivated Dhoni so strongly, is arriving. It is barely four weeks away.

After the end of the World Cup, what can possibly motivate Dhoni to carry on? How long will he continue? And most importantly, how long will we allow him to?

For over 15 years now, Dhoni has been captivating and bewitching the cricketing world. He is not a gifted genius like Sachin Tendulkar, who can make you fall for him with the splendor in his stroke play. But he is unique. He has played the sport in the way that he wanted to, and most importantly, the way that only he can.

Like all great journeys, this one has to end too. That is just the nature of sport. But there are certain sportsmen who capture your imagination, and take you to places that nobody else can - and we never want the journeys of those players to end.

Advertisement

Dhoni has, over the last decade and a half, lived out a fairytale on the cricket field. He has made a nation dream, and has given them hope that you need not be the most gifted to become the most successful. He has been a beacon of light, a light that has spread the most glorious sunshine with its luminous sparkle.

Now, the sun is going to set. And most likely, it will happen after the end of cricket’s biggest event. That is what has made his fans so insecure - we dread the arrival of the World Cup, because we know it is a herald of the end.

The end of the World Cup, might well mean the end of Dhoni’s career as well. How can anyone be happy about that?

Tags:
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Indian Cricket Team MS Dhoni
Advertisement
An open letter to MS Dhoni ahead of the 2019 World Cup
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: The "Dhoni-Kohli" show key for India's chances
RELATED STORY
CWC 2019: 3 Reasons Why MS Dhoni Will Be India's Most Important Cricketer Going Into The 2019 World Cup
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: 4 reasons why MS Dhoni is supremely important to India's campaign
RELATED STORY
3 World Cup-bound wicket-keepers who idolize MS Dhoni
RELATED STORY
3 challenges MS Dhoni faces on the road to World Cup 2019
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: 5 reasons why Virat Kohli needs MS Dhoni to lift the trophy
RELATED STORY
CWC 2019: Three reasons why India might not win the World Cup this year
RELATED STORY
2019 World Cup 2019: Why MS Dhoni and not Rishabh Pant should be a part of the Indian squad
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: 5 International cricketing legends to say goodbye after the marquee event 
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
ODI World Cup
Match 1 | Thu, 30 May, 09:30 AM
England
South Africa
ENG VS RSA preview
Match 2 | Fri, 31 May, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Pakistan
WI VS PAK preview
Match 3 | Sat, 01 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Sri Lanka
NZ VS SL preview
Match 4 | Sat, 01 Jun, 12:30 PM
Afghanistan
Australia
AFG VS AUS preview
Match 5 | Sun, 02 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
Bangladesh
RSA VS BAN preview
Match 6 | Mon, 03 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Pakistan
ENG VS PAK preview
Match 7 | Tue, 04 Jun, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
Sri Lanka
AFG VS SL preview
Match 8 | Wed, 05 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
India
RSA VS IND preview
Match 9 | Wed, 05 Jun, 12:30 PM
Bangladesh
New Zealand
BAN VS NZ preview
Match 10 | Thu, 06 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
West Indies
AUS VS WI preview
Match 11 | Fri, 07 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Sri Lanka
PAK VS SL preview
Match 12 | Sat, 08 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Bangladesh
ENG VS BAN preview
Match 13 | Sat, 08 Jun, 12:30 PM
Afghanistan
New Zealand
AFG VS NZ preview
Match 14 | Sun, 09 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Australia
IND VS AUS preview
Match 15 | Mon, 10 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
West Indies
RSA VS WI preview
Match 16 | Tue, 11 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
BAN VS SL preview
Match 17 | Wed, 12 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Pakistan
AUS VS PAK preview
Match 18 | Thu, 13 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
New Zealand
IND VS NZ preview
Match 19 | Fri, 14 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
West Indies
ENG VS WI preview
Match 20 | Sat, 15 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
Australia
SL VS AUS preview
Match 21 | Sat, 15 Jun, 12:30 PM
South Africa
Afghanistan
RSA VS AFG preview
Match 22 | Sun, 16 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Pakistan
IND VS PAK preview
Match 23 | Mon, 17 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Bangladesh
WI VS BAN preview
Match 24 | Tue, 18 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Afghanistan
ENG VS AFG preview
Match 25 | Wed, 19 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
South Africa
NZ VS RSA preview
Match 26 | Thu, 20 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Bangladesh
AUS VS BAN preview
Match 27 | Fri, 21 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Sri Lanka
ENG VS SL preview
Match 28 | Sat, 22 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Afghanistan
IND VS AFG preview
Match 29 | Sat, 22 Jun, 12:30 PM
West Indies
New Zealand
WI VS NZ preview
Match 30 | Sun, 23 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
South Africa
PAK VS RSA preview
Match 31 | Mon, 24 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Match 32 | Tue, 25 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Australia
ENG VS AUS preview
Match 33 | Wed, 26 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Pakistan
NZ VS PAK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 27 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
India
WI VS IND preview
Match 35 | Fri, 28 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
Match 36 | Sat, 29 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Afghanistan
PAK VS AFG preview
Match 37 | Sat, 29 Jun, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
Australia
NZ VS AUS preview
Match 38 | Sun, 30 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
Match 39 | Mon, 01 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
West Indies
SL VS WI preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
England in Ireland 2019
Pakistan in England 2019
ODI World Cup
Tri-Series in Ireland 2019
Pakistan Women in South Africa 2019
Sri Lanka in Scotland 2019
West Indies Women in Ireland 2019
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Afghanistan in Scotland 2019
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Afghanistan in Ireland 2019
Varsity Matches 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us