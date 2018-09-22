Hasan, Asghar and Rashid Khan fined 15 percent of their match fees

Afghanistan duo Asghar Afghan and Rashid Khan, and Pakistan all-rounder Hasan Ali have been fined 15 percent of their match fees for different incidents during their Super Four match in the Asia Cup.

They have additionally gotten one demerit point each for breaching Level-1 of the ICC Code of Conduct in independent occurrences amid their Super-Four match in the Asia Cup in Abu Dhabi on Friday.

Hasan and Asghar were discovered to have breached Article 2.1.1 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which identifies with "conduct that is contrary to the spirit of the game", while Rashid was found to have violated Article 2.1.7, which deals with “using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batsman upon his/her dismissal during an International Match.”

While Hasan and Rashid received demerit points for the first time, it is the second time that Asghar has been given a demerit point inside a two year time frame. In February 2017, Asghar was criticized and given one demerit point for showing dissent against an umpire's decision in an ODI against Zimbabwe. All things considered, he presently has two demerit points.

The incident involving Hasan occurred in the 33rd over of Afghanistan's innings when he threatened to toss the ball at batsman Hashmatullah Shahidi after fielding off of his own bowling.

With regards to the incident involving Asghar, the Afghanistan skipper brushed his shoulder with the bowler Hasan in the 37th over as he passed him while taking a run.

Rashid was charged and fined for giving a sendoff to Asif Ali in the 47th over of Pakistan's innings by holding up a finger and gazing at the batsman, an act that could have incited an aggressive response from the batsman.

After the match, all the three players conceded to the offenses and acknowledged the sanctions proposed by Andy Pycroft of the Emirates Elite Panel of ICC Match Referees and, in that capacity, there was no requirement for a formal hearing.

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 percent of a player’s match fee, and one or two demerit points.