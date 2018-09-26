Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Why the Indian team needs MS Dhoni for a successful 2019 World Cup campaign

Daiwik naga venkat
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
348   //    26 Sep 2018, 19:28 IST

England & India Net Sessions
The legend.

MS Dhoni has been a stalwart of Indian cricket and a legend of the game. He was the most successful captain of India winning a World T20, ODI World Cup and a Champions Trophy. He has won the IPL thrice with Chennai Super Kings. MSD is the best when it comes to wicketkeeping and is the role model of many quality players like Jos Buttler.

Dhoni can be called as a mentor for the current Indian team. His calm presence is what many teams yearn for and India is fortunate to have him.

Whenever the team is in a precarious position, the only time one has hope is when Dhoni is still there. He's an impact player and gives hope to millions. Dhoni is one of a kind and with the World Cup fast approaching, India needs him more than ever. Let's have a look at some of the reasons why.

1. The best mentor Virat Kohli could ask for

3rd Momentum ODI: South Africa v India
Dhoni has been a mentor for Virat Kohli.

When you've stepped into skipper's shoes, you need a mentor to guide you. More often than not, players have mentors outside the playing field. However, that's not the case with Virat Kohli. He has the best mentor cum guide that he could ask for and there's none better than the man himself, MS Dhoni.

His leadership qualities are of great use as it allows Virat, who's one of the best fielders in world cricket, to field deep. MS takes care of the 30-yard circle and advises Virat whenever necessary.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Indian Cricket Team MS Dhoni Virat Kohli Leisure Reading
Daiwik naga venkat
CONTRIBUTOR
An avid cricket lover with growing interest in football.
5 Reasons why MS Dhoni holds the key in 2019 World Cup
RELATED STORY
3 Big questions for the Indian team heading into the 2019...
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why MS Dhoni should play the 2019 World Cup
RELATED STORY
3 Indian players who can become the next MS Dhoni
RELATED STORY
Opinion: 3 reasons why India can't win the 2019 World Cup
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why India can win the 2019 World Cup
RELATED STORY
4 wicketkeeper-batsmen who could play instead of MS Dhoni...
RELATED STORY
Sehwag picks between Dhoni and Pant for World Cup 2019
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why India must persist with Dhoni until the...
RELATED STORY
Top Contenders for the 2019 World Cup
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us