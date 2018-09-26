Why the Indian team needs MS Dhoni for a successful 2019 World Cup campaign

The legend.

MS Dhoni has been a stalwart of Indian cricket and a legend of the game. He was the most successful captain of India winning a World T20, ODI World Cup and a Champions Trophy. He has won the IPL thrice with Chennai Super Kings. MSD is the best when it comes to wicketkeeping and is the role model of many quality players like Jos Buttler.

Dhoni can be called as a mentor for the current Indian team. His calm presence is what many teams yearn for and India is fortunate to have him.

Whenever the team is in a precarious position, the only time one has hope is when Dhoni is still there. He's an impact player and gives hope to millions. Dhoni is one of a kind and with the World Cup fast approaching, India needs him more than ever. Let's have a look at some of the reasons why.

1. The best mentor Virat Kohli could ask for

Dhoni has been a mentor for Virat Kohli.

When you've stepped into skipper's shoes, you need a mentor to guide you. More often than not, players have mentors outside the playing field. However, that's not the case with Virat Kohli. He has the best mentor cum guide that he could ask for and there's none better than the man himself, MS Dhoni.

His leadership qualities are of great use as it allows Virat, who's one of the best fielders in world cricket, to field deep. MS takes care of the 30-yard circle and advises Virat whenever necessary.

