×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Why India's series of failures in knockout matches is not a coincidence

Alomoy Banerjee
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
104   //    05 Aug 2019, 22:29 IST

Yuvraj Singh at the 2014 World T20
Yuvraj Singh at the 2014 World T20

Back in 2013, when India lifted the Champions Trophy title under the leadership of MS Dhoni, little would anyone have expected that the team was about to run into a drought of ICC tournaments for the next half decade.

The 2014 World T20 final, the 2015 ODI World Cup semi-final, the 2016 T20 World Cup semifinal, the 2017 Champions Trophy final, the 2019 ODI World Cup semifinal - there is something common in all these tournaments. India were the best team in the tournament by a fair margin, before they succumbed to the pressure in an all-important knockout match.

To put it more explicitly, Indian players are consistently failing to raise their game in the make-or-break situations of ICC tournaments.

The Men in Blue have been without an ICC trophy for longer periods in the past. So a period of 5-6 years without a trophy shouldn't theoretically be a cause of worry for Indians fans. However, closer scrutiny reveals that the real cause for concern exists in the repetition of similar mistakes by the Indian team management over the past few years.

Be it the collapse of the middle order in pressure situations or the lack of stable-headed cool individuals to rise to the occasion, the same patterns have been observed in India's failures at multi-nation tournaments.

As India's ICC trophy drought extends to six years, let us explore the fundamental reason where things are going wrong for this talented group of individuals.

On the 17th anniversary of the Natwest Trophy win at Lord's, Mohammad Kaif came up with an interesting comment.

When asked by the show anchor Gautam Bhattacharya about his thought process during the memorable match-winning innings of 87* in the match, Kaif replied that Yuvraj and he could muster that partnership only because both of them had played the previous two years at 6 and 7 in the batting order. 

Advertisement

Kaif believes they were already aware of the potential challenges of playing in the lower middle order, and hence could adapt their game according to it on that decisive day at Lord's.

This acquaintance with batting position has historically always been extremely important for batsmen. The most prominent example to justify this statement from the recent past is Rohit Sharma. The moment he was allotted the opener's position in 2013 and given the allowance to settle there, he blossomed into a super-successful player.

The reason India are imploding in pressure situations in ICC tournaments is their unsettled middle order, which is acting as a weak underbelly for oppositions to punch. Even for a senior batsman like MS Dhoni the batting position has not been fixed; he has been oscillating between positions 4 to 7 over the last couple of years.

India v New Zealand - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Semi-Final
India v New Zealand - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Semi-Final

Apart from Dhoni, the position of the other middle order batsmen is not even guaranteed in the team. Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer, Lokesh Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Vijay Shankar and Ajinkya Rahane have continued to play a game of musical chairs every series in the middle order positions.

This is leading to severe insecurity among players, which in turn is affecting their game in pressure situations.

Ben Stokes' advice to Jofra Archer in the tie-breaking Super Over of the World Cup final, ("win or lose, today doesn't define you; everyone believes in you"), which has drawn much appreciation globally, should serve as an inspiration to the Indian team management. The players need to be assured that they are not playing for their position in the team.

The team management needs to have an eye for raw talent, and once given an opportunity, the player needs to be given time and nurtured in the team environment for the long run.

Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer
Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer

As India start a fresh cricketing cycle after World Cup 2019, it is of utmost importance that they learn from the mistakes that have plagued them over the past couple of years. With Virat Kohli maturing as a captain with every passing match, the fans in the country would hope that the team starts working towards a stable and experienced middle order immediately.

Tags:
Cricket World Cup 2019 Indian Cricket Team
Advertisement
5 great players who never featured in a World Cup match and why
RELATED STORY
5 great cricketers who have poor records in ICC knockout matches
RELATED STORY
7 instances when rain changed the fate of matches in ICC tournaments
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Why Mayank Agarwal's inclusion might be a blessing in disguise
RELATED STORY
CWC History: Four matches that resulted in a tie
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Not '45 minutes of bad cricket' but two years of poor management cost India 
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Why India may not be favourites against South Africa in their WC opener
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Why Virat Kohli is the right leader for India
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why India might and might not win the 2019 World Cup
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Will toss decide the winners of the knockout matches?
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 2 | Fri, 31 May
PAK 105/10 (21.4 ov)
WI 108/3 (13.4 ov)
West Indies won by 7 wickets
PAK VS WI live score
Match 3 | Sat, 01 Jun
SL 136/10 (29.2 ov)
NZ 137/0 (16.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 10 wickets
SL VS NZ live score
Match 4 | Sat, 01 Jun
AFG 207/10 (38.2 ov)
AUS 209/3 (34.5 ov)
Australia won by 7 wickets
AFG VS AUS live score
Match 5 | Sun, 02 Jun
BAN 330/6 (50.0 ov)
RSA 309/8 (50.0 ov)
Bangladesh won by 21 runs
BAN VS RSA live score
Match 6 | Mon, 03 Jun
PAK 348/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 334/9 (50.0 ov)
Pakistan won by 14 runs
PAK VS ENG live score
Match 7 | Tue, 04 Jun
SL 201/10 (36.5 ov)
AFG 152/10 (32.4 ov)
Sri Lanka won by 34 runs (DLS Method)
SL VS AFG live score
Match 8 | Wed, 05 Jun
RSA 227/9 (50.0 ov)
IND 230/4 (47.3 ov)
India won by 6 wickets
RSA VS IND live score
Match 9 | Wed, 05 Jun
BAN 244/10 (49.2 ov)
NZ 248/8 (47.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 2 wickets
BAN VS NZ live score
Match 10 | Thu, 06 Jun
AUS 288/10 (49.0 ov)
WI 273/9 (50.0 ov)
Australia won by 15 runs
AUS VS WI live score
Match 11 | Fri, 07 Jun
PAK
SL
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
PAK VS SL live score
Match 12 | Sat, 08 Jun
ENG 386/6 (50.0 ov)
BAN 280/10 (48.5 ov)
England won by 106 runs
ENG VS BAN live score
Match 13 | Sat, 08 Jun
AFG 172/10 (41.1 ov)
NZ 173/3 (32.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 7 wickets
AFG VS NZ live score
Match 14 | Sun, 09 Jun
IND 352/5 (50.0 ov)
AUS 316/10 (50.0 ov)
India won by 36 runs
IND VS AUS live score
Match 15 | Mon, 10 Jun
RSA 29/2 (7.3 ov)
WI
No Result
RSA VS WI live score
Match 16 | Tue, 11 Jun
BAN
SL
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
BAN VS SL live score
Match 17 | Wed, 12 Jun
AUS 307/10 (49.0 ov)
PAK 266/10 (45.4 ov)
Australia won by 41 runs
AUS VS PAK live score
Match 18 | Thu, 13 Jun
IND
NZ
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
IND VS NZ live score
Match 19 | Fri, 14 Jun
WI 212/10 (44.4 ov)
ENG 213/2 (33.1 ov)
England won by 8 wickets
WI VS ENG live score
Match 20 | Sat, 15 Jun
AUS 334/7 (50.0 ov)
SL 247/10 (45.5 ov)
Australia won by 87 runs
AUS VS SL live score
Match 21 | Sat, 15 Jun
AFG 125/10 (34.1 ov)
RSA 131/1 (28.4 ov)
South Africa won by 9 wickets
AFG VS RSA live score
Match 22 | Sun, 16 Jun
IND 336/5 (50.0 ov)
PAK 212/6 (40.0 ov)
India won by 89 runs (DLS Method)
IND VS PAK live score
Match 23 | Mon, 17 Jun
WI 321/8 (50.0 ov)
BAN 322/3 (41.3 ov)
Bangladesh won by 7 wickets
WI VS BAN live score
Match 24 | Tue, 18 Jun
ENG 397/6 (50.0 ov)
AFG 247/8 (50.0 ov)
England won by 150 runs
ENG VS AFG live score
Match 25 | Wed, 19 Jun
RSA 241/6 (49.0 ov)
NZ 245/6 (48.3 ov)
New Zealand won by 4 wickets
RSA VS NZ live score
Match 26 | Thu, 20 Jun
AUS 381/5 (50.0 ov)
BAN 333/8 (50.0 ov)
Australia won by 48 runs
AUS VS BAN live score
Match 27 | Fri, 21 Jun
SL 232/9 (50.0 ov)
ENG 212/10 (47.0 ov)
Sri Lanka won by 20 runs
SL VS ENG live score
Match 28 | Sat, 22 Jun
IND 224/8 (50.0 ov)
AFG 213/10 (49.5 ov)
India won by 11 runs
IND VS AFG live score
Match 29 | Sat, 22 Jun
NZ 291/8 (50.0 ov)
WI 286/10 (49.0 ov)
New Zealand won by 5 runs
NZ VS WI live score
Match 30 | Sun, 23 Jun
PAK 308/7 (50.0 ov)
RSA 259/9 (50.0 ov)
Pakistan won by 49 runs
PAK VS RSA live score
Match 31 | Mon, 24 Jun
BAN 262/7 (50.0 ov)
AFG 200/10 (47.0 ov)
Bangladesh won by 62 runs
BAN VS AFG live score
Match 32 | Tue, 25 Jun
AUS 285/7 (50.0 ov)
ENG 221/10 (44.4 ov)
Australia won by 64 runs
AUS VS ENG live score
Match 33 | Wed, 26 Jun
NZ 237/6 (50.0 ov)
PAK 241/4 (49.1 ov)
Pakistan won by 6 wickets
NZ VS PAK live score
Match 34 | Thu, 27 Jun
IND 268/7 (50.0 ov)
WI 143/10 (34.2 ov)
India won by 125 runs
IND VS WI live score
Match 35 | Fri, 28 Jun
SL 203/10 (49.3 ov)
RSA 206/1 (37.2 ov)
South Africa won by 9 wickets
SL VS RSA live score
Match 36 | Sat, 29 Jun
AFG 227/9 (50.0 ov)
PAK 230/7 (49.4 ov)
Pakistan won by 3 wickets
AFG VS PAK live score
Match 37 | Sat, 29 Jun
AUS 243/9 (50.0 ov)
NZ 157/10 (43.4 ov)
Australia won by 86 runs
AUS VS NZ live score
Match 38 | Sun, 30 Jun
ENG 337/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 306/5 (50.0 ov)
England won by 31 runs
ENG VS IND live score
Match 39 | Mon, 01 Jul
SL 338/6 (50.0 ov)
WI 315/9 (50.0 ov)
Sri Lanka won by 23 runs
SL VS WI live score
Match 40 | Tue, 02 Jul
IND 314/9 (50.0 ov)
BAN 286/10 (48.0 ov)
India won by 28 runs
IND VS BAN live score
Match 41 | Wed, 03 Jul
ENG 305/8 (50.0 ov)
NZ 186/10 (45.0 ov)
England won by 119 runs
ENG VS NZ live score
Match 42 | Thu, 04 Jul
WI 311/6 (50.0 ov)
AFG 288/10 (50.0 ov)
West Indies won by 23 runs
WI VS AFG live score
Match 43 | Fri, 05 Jul
PAK 315/9 (50.0 ov)
BAN 221/10 (44.1 ov)
Pakistan won by 94 runs
PAK VS BAN live score
Match 44 | Sat, 06 Jul
SL 264/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 265/3 (43.3 ov)
India won by 7 wickets
SL VS IND live score
Match 45 | Sat, 06 Jul
RSA 325/6 (50.0 ov)
AUS 315/10 (49.5 ov)
South Africa won by 10 runs
RSA VS AUS live score
Semi Final 1 | Tue, 09 Jul
NZ 239/8 (50.0 ov)
IND 221/10 (49.3 ov)
New Zealand won by 18 runs
NZ VS IND live score
Semi Final 2 | Thu, 11 Jul
AUS 223/10 (49.0 ov)
ENG 226/2 (32.1 ov)
England won by 8 wickets
AUS VS ENG live score
Final | Sun, 14 Jul
NZ 241/8 & 15/1 (1.0 ov)
ENG 241/10 & 15/0 (1.0 ov)
Match Tied (England win the one-over eliminator)
NZ VS ENG live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
India in West Indies 2019
Bangladesh in Sri Lanka 2019
Australia in England 2019
New Zealand in Sri Lanka 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
United Arab Emirates in Netherlands 2019
Global T20 Canada
European Cricket League
Under 19 Tri-Series 2019 in England
Physical Disability World Series
English Domestic Twenty20 Competition
Tri-Series in Scotland 2019
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Euro T20 Slam
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us