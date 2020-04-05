Why is BCCI reworking its accounts without informing the members about it?

The accounts have been cleared by the Committee of Administrators, but haven't been presented to the members yet.

Due to the non-presentation of the accounts, various stakeholders haven't got their payments.

BCCI officials are working round the clock to pay their dues

Is the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) reworking its accounts before presenting it to its members?

Sources have told Sportskeeda that the accounts, which were approved by the Committee of Administrators, are undergoing some ‘cosmetic’ changes and will be placed before the board members soon. The Committee of Administrators was appointed by the Supreme Court and headed by former CAG chief Vinod Rai.

It is understood that the officials are working on some issues, which is why they have only released Rs. 10 crore to each state association on an ad hoc basis so far. The 38 state associations are supposed to get the rest of their dues based on the profits made by the BCCI.

Some of the associations believe that the accounts are not ready yet, or else the board would have got them cleared in the last AGM held in December. Right now the top board officials are working round the clock to sanction the payments due to various stakeholders.

Moreover, after the resignation of chief financial officer Santosh Rangnekar, the board didn’t bother to replace him. Sources say that the finances, which are supposed to be handled by professional managers, are again being taken care of by the board officials. Whether that is a sound course of action or not is a matter of debate, but the law apparently permits it.

"There is nothing illegal about what the board officials are doing. If they want to revisit the way the accounts were done, the officials can do it. It is a policy decision. But the day-to-day management must be handled by the managers. The state associations aren’t aware of anything,” a source explained.

But there are others who are of the opinion that the BCCI should at least tell the members why the accounting is taking so long.

“The Lodha reforms came into existence to bring in more accountability, but it is not happening the way it is expected. Most of the state associations aren’t aware of how things are functioning in BCCI. There has only one meeting so far and the members are really keen to know what is happening,” a source said.