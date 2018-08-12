Why Virat Kohli's Test team is exciting to watch

India FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 84 // 12 Aug 2018, 16:30 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Team India

The recently concluded first test match between India and England may have ended in a heartbreaking loss for India but it had every bit of the ebbs and flows that we generally associate with Test match cricket. In the era of T20s and power hitting, it is a refreshing site to see helpful bowling conditions in England right throughout the match. Let's check out why the current Test team is exciting to watch.

3.Stomach for a Fight

Having watched a lot of cricket since the turn of the century, one thing that stands out in Kohli's team is the stomach for a fight irrespective of the match situation whether playing at home or away. The signs of this were pretty evident when Kohli captained in the Adelaide test match in 2014 and went for a stiff chase of 364 rather than settling for a draw on the final day. The results might not have always gone their way but this Indian team has definitely made Test matches enthralling to watch. If the latest one at Edgbaston is anything to go by, better be prepared for some more heart-stopping nail bitters in the future.

2. Aggressive Fielding

The aggressive demeanour in the field has made for a cricketing spectacle and helped the team make remarkable comebacks like the one against Australia last year at home. While the bowler-friendly pitches and the opposition have certainly played its part, but the positive vibes and aggression of Virat, the leader, has played a big role in the team's outlook especially while fielding.

1.The emergence of Fast Bowlers

Ishant Sharma's spell to Steven Smith at Bangalore last year will always be a great memory for the fans of cricket's purest format. The way the Indian bowlers stuck it out on that last day of the Johannesburg Test match earlier this year was as much a treat to watch as the run machine Kohli's display of masterful batting in South Africa. While the presence of fast bowling all-rounder like Pandya has helped, this is easily the best fast pace battery that India has produced in recent times.