Why was Shakib Al Hasan banned by the ICC?

Former Bangladesh Test and T20I captain Shakib Al Hasan was banned from all forms of cricket for two years by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on 29th October 2019. Shakib Al Hasan had breached ICC's anti-corruption laws by not reporting fixing approaches from a bookie during IPL 2019.

According to ICC's official media release, Shakib had accepted three charges of breaching the ICC Anti-Corruption Code:

1. Article 2.4.4 – Failure to disclose to the ACU full details of any approaches or invitations he received to engage in Corrupt Conduct - in relation to Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe Tri-Series in January 2018 and/or the 2018 IPL

2. Article 2.4.4 – Failure to disclose to the ACU full details of any approaches or invitations he received to engage in Corrupt Conduct - in relation to the second approach in respect of the Tri-Series in January 2018

3. Article 2.4.4 – Failure to disclose to the ACU full details of any approaches or invitations he received to engage in Corrupt Conduct - in relation to an IPL 2018 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad v Kings XI Punjab on 26 April 2018.

"I am obviously extremely sad to have been banned from the game I love, but I completely accept my sanction for not reporting the approaches. The ICC ACU is reliant on players to play a central part in the fight against corruption and I didn't do my duty in this instance," Shakib Al Hasan was quoted as saying in an ICC release.

Shakib Al Hasan to make an international comeback

Having already made a domestic comeback at the Bangabandhu T20 Cup, the Bangladesh all-rounder is all set to make his international comeback soon. This comes as a result of the ban being reduced to 1 year.

Bangladesh Preliminary Squad for the Test series against West Indies.#BANvWI #RiseOfTheTigers pic.twitter.com/qVT0abloGL — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) January 4, 2021

When Bangladesh announced their preliminary squads for the West Indies series, Shakib Al Hasan was added to both the ODI and the Test squad. This inclusion marks the all-rounder's formal return to international cricket. The former captain of the Bangladesh team Shakib Al Hasan will now return to the squad as an ordinary player.

“This comeback is totally different. I was disappointed that I could not go to Sri Lanka. Thank you West Indies for coming here and I am excited about it,” he said in a statement.

“I am happy that I am returning to international cricket and there is no pressure on me, but it won’t be easy for me and I will try to get back my old form. If we cannot do well against the West Indies, it will be disappointing,” Shakib Al Hasan added.

West Indies to tour Bangladesh with depleted squad

West Indies will arrive in Bangladesh on January 10 and will quarantine themselves for seven days. The first two ODIs will be held in Dhaka on January 20 and 22, with the final one scheduled to be held in Chattogram on January 25.

The first of the 2 Tests is scheduled from February 3-7 at Chattogram while the final one is to be played at Dhaka from February 11-15. Notably, Kieron Pollard, Jason Holder and eight other West Indians have opted out of the tour citing Covid-19 fears.