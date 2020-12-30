WI captains Kieron Pollard, Jason Holder decide to skip Bangladesh tour due to personal reasons

Kieron Pollard, Jason Holder, and many other Caribbean stars have opted out of the Bangladesh tour for personal reasons. Hence, Cricket West Indies (CWI) elected Kraigg Brathwaite as the Test captain and Jason Mohammed as the ODI skipper.

CWI declared the Test and ODI squads for the Men in Maroon's Bangladesh tour on Tuesday (December 29). The West Indies cricket team will play three ODIs and two Tests against the home side in Dhaka and Chattogram. It is pertinent to note these series will happen under the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League and the ICC World Test Championship.

Still, Kieron Pollard, Jason Holder, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, Roston Chase, Sheldon Cottrell, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer, and Nicholas Pooran have skipped the tour. CWI mentioned these players opted out because of COVID-19 related concerns or personal fears.

Kraigg Brathwaite & Jason Mohammed named as captains for Tour of Bangladesh. #BANvWI #MenInMaroon



Full Squad details⬇️https://t.co/vpQjn6Jh8I pic.twitter.com/hrtdpW8UDB — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) December 29, 2020

CWI had clarified they would not punish the players for being unavailable to tour due to COVID-19 fears. Hence, Kieron Pollard, Jason Holder, Pooran, Lewis, Hope, and others will not face any significant repercussions.

Can the West Indies cricket team dominate Bangladesh in the absence of Kieron Pollard and Jason Holder?

Kieron Pollard and Jason Holder during CPL

West Indies cricket team will find it challenging to perform well against Bangladesh without Kieron Pollard and Jason Holder and will miss their experience. The Men in Maroon had recently returned winless from their New Zealand tour. Their next opponents Bangladesh will be keen to improve their position in the ICC tournaments with a good performance against West Indies.

WI Test squad for Bangladesh tour: Kraigg Brathwaite (C), Jermaine Blackwood (VC), Nkrumah Bonner, Alzarri Joseph, Kyle Mayers, Shayne Moseley, Veerasammy Permaul, Kemar Roach, Raymon Reifer, John Campbell, Rahkeem Cornwall, Joshua Da Silva, Shannon Gabriel, Kavem Hodge, Jomel Warrican.

WI ODI squad for Bangladesh tour: Jason Mohammed (C), Sunil Ambris (VC), Nkrumah Bonner, Joshua Da Silva, Andre McCarthy, Kjorn Ottley, Rovman Powell, Raymon Reifer, Romario Shepherd, Jahmar Hamilton, Chemar Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Kyle Mayers, Hayden Walsh Jr.