WI Squad for T20Is to face Bangladesh announced

Dhiraj Samsukha
CONTRIBUTOR
News
46   //    01 Aug 2018, 04:56 IST

ICC World XI v West Indies - T20

What's the story?

West Indies Cricket Board has announced 13-member squad to face Bangladesh in three-match T20I series starting 31st July. The first match will be played at Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts. Rest of the matches are scheduled to be played in Florida on 4th and 5th of August respectively.

In case you don't know...

Bangladesh were the winners of ODI series contested between these two. Windies would be hoping to turn things around quickly and revenge their loss.

The heart of the matter

ICC World XI v West Indies - T20
ICC World XI v West Indies - T20

Chris Gayle has been rested while Chadwick Walton and Sheldon Cottrell have been included in the 13-member Windies squad. Both Cottrell and Walton are new additions to the squad that played in the charity game against the ICC World XI at the Lord's.

Cottrell and Walton were part of recently concluded Global T20 Canada league playing for Vancouver Knights. Cottrell, 28-year-old pacer finished as the highest wicket taker of the tournament while Walton, 33-year-old wicket-keeper batsman played a few handy knocks, scoring a couple of half-centuries in the process. Their team, Vancouver Knights won the inaugural edition of the league. Cottrell was also a member of recently concluded ODI series and played the last ODI finishing with figures of 1 for 59 in his 9 overs.

Marlon Samuels returns to the Windies setup, having missed the ODI series as he was recovering from a knee injury. Meanwhile, Rayad Emrit, who was part of the T20I squad for the charity match misses out.

"We have rested Chris Gayle and have added left-arm pacer, Sheldon Cottrell for variety to the bowling attack. The team reflects the last squad that performed well in the charity match in the UK," said Courtney Browne, the chairman of selectors.

Windies T20I Squad

Carlos Brathwaite(c), Samuel Badree, Sheldon Cottrell, Andre Fletcher, Evin Lewis, Ashley Nurse, Keemo Paul, Rovman Powell, Denesh Ramdin(wk), Andre Russell, Marlon Samuels, Chadwick Walton(wk), Kesrick Williams.

Dhiraj Samsukha
CONTRIBUTOR
