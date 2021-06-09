WI v SA 2021: Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, St. Lucia pitch history and stats

Test cricket will return to the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium this week for the first time in over two years as the West Indies host South Africa for a two-Test series.

Because of the COVID-19 travel restrictions, Cricket West Indies allotted both Tests of this tour to the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in St. Lucia. Interestingly, South Africa have never played a Test on this ground.

The conditions at this venue assist the pace bowlers. Caribbean pacer Kemar Roach has scalped 17 wickets in three Tests at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium. Shannon Gabriel, meanwhile, has 21 wickets to his name in four Tests on this ground.

With the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium set to host South Africa for the first time, here are some important numbers you need to know from previous Tests played at this venue.

Stadium Name: Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium

City: Gros Islet, St. Lucia

Test Matches Played: 7

Matches Won by West Indies: 1

Matches Won by touring team: 2

Matches Drawn: 4

Highest Individual Score: 209 - Brian Lara (WI) vs. Sri Lanka, 2003

Best Bowling Figures (Innings): 8/62 - Shannon Gabriel (WI) vs. Sri Lanka, 2018

Best Bowling Figures (Match): 13/121 - Shannon Gabriel (WI) vs. Sri Lanka, 2018

Highest Team Score: 588/8 dec. - India vs. West Indies, 2006

Lowest Team Score: 108 - West Indies vs. India, 2016

What happened in the last Test played at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium?

England beat West Indies by 232 runs in the last Test at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium

In the previous Test at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, West Indies lost to England by 232 runs. Batting first, England posted 277 runs on the board. In reply, the home team managed only 154 runs in the first innings, courtesy of Mark Wood's five-wicket haul.

Joe Root's hundred helped England set a 485-run target for the hosts. Despite Roston Chase's century, West Indies lost by 232 runs. It will be interesting to see if South Africa can produce a similar performance like England.

