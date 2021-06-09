WI v SA head to head stats and numbers you need to know before the Test series

After failing to qualify for the inaugural ICC World Test Championship Final, South Africa will play a two-match Test series against West Indies.

St. Lucia's Daren Sammy National CricketStadium will host both fixtures in this brief Test series. The first Test will begin on June 10, and the second match is scheduled to commence on June 18.

The last time West Indies hosted South Africa for a Test series was in June 2010. The Proteas played three Tests against the home team and emerged victorious in the series with a scoreline of 2-0.

South Africa won the first Test at Queen's Park Oval by 163 runs, while the second Test ended in a stalemate. The Proteas ended the series on a winning note by recording a seven-wicket victory in the final Test.

With South Africa set to play an away Test series against West Indies after a decade, here's a look at their head-to-head stats in the longest format of the game.

West Indies vs South Africa head-to-head stats

South Africa have dominated the West Indies in Test format. The two teams have locked horns 28 times in the most extended format of the sport, with the Proteas winning 18 matches.

West Indies have only been able to register three Test wins against South Africa, whereas the other seven Tests ended without a winner. Speaking of their head-to-head record in the West Indies, South Africa leads by 6-2 in 13 Tests.

West Indies vs South Africa: Numbers you need to know before their Test series

South African captain Dean Elgar has scored 217 runs in three Tests against West Indies. Meanwhile, Caribbean skipper Kraigg Brathwaite has amassed 183 runs in five Test innings versus the Proteas.

Among current bowlers, Kemar Roach has taken the most wickets (8) in Tests between West Indies and South Africa. Interestingly, none of the current South African bowlers have played a Test against West Indies in their careers so far. It will be interesting to see how the visitors perform in this 2-Test series.

