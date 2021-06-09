When and where to watch West Indies vs South Africa Test series?

The West Indies vs South Africa Test series will kick off this Thursday at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in St. Lucia.

Both West Indies and South Africa failed to qualify for the inaugural ICC World Test Championship Final. However, they have an opportunity to gain some momentum ahead of the new ICC World Test Championship competition.

The upcoming West Indies vs South Africa Test series will comprise two games, with the Daren Sammy ational Cricket Stadium playing host to both fixtures. Here is the complete schedule of this brief series:

1st Test - June 10-14, 7:30 PM IST (10:00 AM Local Time)

2nd Test - June 18-22, 7:30 PM IST (10:00 AM Local Time)

FanCode to live stream West Indies vs South Africa Test series in India

Quinton de Kock will be the player to watch out for in the West Indies vs South Africa Test series

Some big names like Quinton de Kock, Kagiso Rabada, Jason Holder and Darren Bravo will play in the West Indies vs South Africa Test series. The two Tests should be closely contested.

Unfortunately, the two Test matches of this tour will not be live telecast in India. FanCode has secured the rights to live stream the games. Fans will have to buy a subscription worth ₹15 to watch the first Test.

Currently, there is an Early Bird Offer in FanCode that allows the fans to buy the pass for the two Tests and five T20I matches of this tour for ₹49. The original cost of this pass is ₹105.

Here's a look at all the telecast and live streaming details of the West Indies vs South Africa series.

India: FanCode (Live Streaming)

South Africa: SuperSport

