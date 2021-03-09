When and where to watch West Indies vs Sri Lanka ODI series?

The West Indies vs Sri Lanka ODI series will be played at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua this week. All three games of this ICC Cricket World Cup Super League series will happen at the same venue, with March 10, 12, and 14 being the dates of the three fixtures.

The two teams recently competed in an entertaining T20I series, where the hosts defeated the Angelo Mathews-led outfit 2-1. The Islanders will be keen to avenge that loss and win the West Indies vs Sri Lanka ODI series.

Here are all the telecast and live streaming details for the three ICC Cricket World Cup Super League matches.

FanCode to livestream West Indies vs Sri Lanka ODI series in India

FanCode has secured the streaming rights of the West Indies vs Sri Lanka ODI series in India. The starting time for the first two games is 9:30 AM Local Time (7:00 PM IST). The final match will begin at 1:30 PM Local Time (11:00 PM IST).

Here's the complete schedule of the West Indies vs Sri Lanka ODI series.

1st ODI - March 10, 7:00 PM IST (9:30 AM Local Time)

2nd ODI - March 12, 7:00 PM IST (9:30 AM Local Time)

3rd ODI - March 14, 11:00 PM IST (1:30 PM Local Time)

India - FanCode (Live Streaming)

South Africa - SuperSport

USA - ESPN+

United Kingdom - BT Sport

New Zealand - Sky Sport NZ

West Indies - Flow Sports

Sri Lanka will play for the first time in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League

This series is vital for both teams because each match will have ten ICC Cricket World Cup Super League points on the line. While Sri Lanka have not played a game in this league so far, West Indies suffered a 0-3 defeat to Bangladesh earlier this year.

Bangladesh win ODI series 3-0 🙌



The hosts beat West Indies in the third ODI by 120 runs as they claim important ICC @cricketworldcup Super League points.#BANvWI | https://t.co/EKIMwuvOho pic.twitter.com/TCScPC9b2t — ICC (@ICC) January 25, 2021

Only the top eight teams of this league will earn a direct ticket to the 2023 Cricket World Cup in India. Last time, the West Indies had to play the Qualifiers to make it to the final event. The former world champions will try their best to avoid that route this time around.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka whitewashed West Indies in their previous ODI series. Dimuth Karunaratne will hope for a similar performance from his men.

The West Indies vs Sri Lanka ODI series thus promises to be a cracker of a contest.