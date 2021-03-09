Sir Vivian Richards Stadium ODI records

Sri Lanka will open their ICC Cricket World Cup Super League campaign against the West Indies cricket team at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound on Wednesday. This series will comprise three ODI matches.

The visitors start as the favorites to win this 3-match series because the Caribbean side does not have an excellent record on this ground. In the last 15 years, the West Indies team has won only three ODI matches at this stadium.

With Kieron Pollard's men set to play Sri Lanka in North Sound, here are some vital stats you need to know from the previous ODIs played at the Vivian Richards Stadium.

Stadium Name: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium

City: North Sound, Antigua

ODI Matches Played: 17

Matches Won by Teams Batting First: 10

Matches Won by Teams Batting Second: 7

Matches Tied: 0

Highest Individual Score: 158 - Matthew Hayden (AUS) vs West Indies, 2007

Best Bowling Figures: 5/27 - Jason Holder (WI) vs India, 2017

Highest Team Score: 322/6 - Australia vs West Indies, 2007

Lowest Team Score: 146 - India vs West Indies, 2011

Highest Successful Run Chase: 248/3 - Australia vs England, 2007

Average Run Rate: 4.92

Average 1st Innings Score: 236

Sri Lanka have never lost an ODI match at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium

Sri Lanka beat England by two runs in their only ODI game at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium

While the West Indies team does not have an exceptional record at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Sri Lanka have fond memories of playing at this venue. The Islanders edged England by two runs on this ground in a crucial Super 8 match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2007.

Sri Lanka have never faced West Indies at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium. However, the Dimuth Karunaratne-led outfit starts as the favorite to win this series as it whitewashed the Men in Maroon 3-0 in its previous ODI series.

It will be interesting to see if West Indies can open their account in their first home series under the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League.