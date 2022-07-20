WI vs IND 2022: Top 3 current Indian players with most ODI runs against West Indies 

Following their recent impressive 2-1 victory in the ODI series against England, India are set to lock horns with West Indies away from home. The two teams will collide for a three-match ODI series before featuring in five T20Is later in the month.

With several first-choice players being rested, the Men in Blue will be led by Shikhar Dhawan in ODIs. Ravindra Jadeja will act as Dhawan's deputy for the very first time.

The two teams last met each other earlier this year in February when the Caribbean unit visited India for a three-match ODI series and a three-match T20I series. The hosts ran through the Windies, winning all six of those white-ball encounters comprehensively.

With the two teams set to play against each other in a couple of days' time, we take a look at the top three current run-getters in ODIs for India against West Indies.

#3 Shikhar Dhawan - 844 runs

Shikhar Dhawan will lead the team in the Caribbean

The visitors' stand-in skipper, Shikhar Dhawan, sits third on the list of top run-getters for the Men in Blue in ODIs against the Windies. The southpaw has scored 844 runs in 27 innings at an average of 32.4 and a strike rate of 88 against West Indies in ODIs, including five half-centuries and two tons.

The opening batter's best knock against them came in 2013 when he helped his team chase down a target of 264 with his free-flowing innings of 119 runs in 95 balls.

Dhawan looked out of sorts in the recent series against England. However, being the skipper and one of the few senior members in the squad, the onus will be on him to guide India to a series win in the Caribbean.

#2 Rohit Sharma - 1601 runs

Rohit Sharma won't feature in the ODIs against West Indies

With almost double the runs compared to Dhawan, Rohit Sharma is the second-highest ODI run-getter for India against the Windies.

India's all-format skipper loves playing against the Caribbean unit and has some outstanding batting records against them. In 34 innings against the West Indies, Rohit has amassed 1601 runs at an excellent average of 57.17 and a strike rate of 92. The Mumbai-born batter, who is fondly called 'Hitman' by fans, has 12 half-centuries and three centuries against the Windies.

Rohit's dominating knock of 162 off 137 against the Windies in 2018 in his home city is his highest individual score against them. The right-handed opener's exceptional innings saw the Men in Blue win that particular game by a massive margin of 224 runs.

Rohit will not be part of India's ODI squad due to workload management. He will lead the visitors in the five-match T20I series, starting from July 29.

#1 Virat Kohli - 2261 runs

Virat Kohli has an excellent record against West Indies

Considered one of the best batters to play the game, Virat Kohli's batting numbers are unparalleled in the world right now.

The modern-day batting maestro thrives while facing the Caribbean side. Kohli has scored more runs against the West Indies than any other cricketer in history.

With 2261 runs in 41 innings, the former Indian skipper boasts some remarkable numbers against the Windies. Since playing his first match against the Windies in 2009, Kohli has averaged 66.5 at a strike rate of 97, including 11 half-centuries and as many as nine three-figure scores.

While Kohli has several memorable performances against the Windies, his utter dominance against them took place during a five-match series in 2018. In the first three matches of the series, Kohli clobbered three consecutive centuries, becoming the first Indian ever to achieve the rare feat.

The ace batter hasn't been at his best for some time now and is currently on a break from cricket. He didn't even have a great tour of England and will not be part of the Men in Blue's squad for the ODIs and T20Is against West Indies.

