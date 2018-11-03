Wicket-keepers who played for India between the Nayan Mongia and MS Dhoni eras

With batting becoming an additional or mandatory skill for wicket keepers, selection is no more based on the primary skill alone. With fitness levels being raised in a manner never heard of in Indian cricket before and predominant consideration being given to batting as well, wicket keepers are expected to make fairly good contributions with the bat too.

Romesh Kaluwitharana, Alec Stewart and Adam Gilchrist were few wicket keepers who batted at the top order for their teams in at least one format around the late 90s and the early part of the twenty first century. India had its share of keepers who could bat with aggression too - Budhi Kunderan being a shining example. With time, the late 80s and early 90s saw many wicket keepers being drafted into the national team at various stages but without much success. After Nayan Mongia, who could make valuable contributions with the bat and who was also at times used as a ‘floater’, the Indians were in search for a specialist wicket keeper who could contribute well with the bat.

While Saba Karim and MSK Prasad played for India in between, both of them never made the spot their own. Several other wicket keepers were considered and few represented the country before M S Dhoni broke into the side. Rahul Dravid kept wickets in One Dayers in between - he did not fancy doing it but went on without much fuss because of his always-team-first attitude, and his sacrifice ensured that India could play an extra all-rounder in the side.

Between 2000-2005, there was a frantic search for a wicket-keeper who could also potentially develop into a solid batsman. Then as many as five players were tried in a period of 2 years. With those players not shining as they were expected to, MS Dhoni came into the team and the rest is history. With few like Dinesh Karthik and Parthiv Patel still competing for the spot and the arrival of youngsters like Rishabh Pant, let us take a look at few others who kept wickets for India. These players came into the reckoning against the backdrop of strong performances in the domestic circuit but were not able to replicate the same in the highest form of the game.

#1 Sameer Dighe

The Mumbaikar would be best remembered for his contribution while chasing 155 against Australia in the third and decisive Test at Chennai in 2001. Under testing and tense circumstances, his 22 not out secured India a series victory. Another instance that comes to memory would be that of his throw from behind, which missed the stumps and thereby allowed the Pakistani duo of Saqlain Mushtaq and Waqar Younis to complete the winning run off the last ball at Brisbane.

Sameer Dighe could not continue in the team because of the lack of consistent performances. He also worked as a coach and a selector for various teams.

1 / 4 NEXT