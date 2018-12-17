Will captaincy make or break Chris Lynn?

Jonathan Northall FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 60 // 17 Dec 2018, 19:14 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

BBL - Stars v Heat

Brisbane Heat has a new captain for BBL08. Chris Lynn, the 28-year-old Queenslander, has replaced Brendon McCullum for the upcoming season. The official line is that this is part of succession planning with 37-year-old McCullum fully on board with the move.

Lynn has been central to the Heat's plans and taking a leadership role has been part of the batter's aspirations. What isn't foreseeable is how Lynn's form will be affected by the added responsibility.

2018-19 sees the Heat lineup looking strong with the acquisitions of James Pattinson and star Afghan leg-spinner Mujeeb Ur Rehman adding to an already useful squad. Any aspirations of silverware will rely on Lynn, and fellow 'Bash Brother' McCullum, scoring heavily.

BBL Form

Last season, Lynn was not at his belligerent best. Having been plagued by several shoulder problems, he could appear in just five games which resulted in a return of 148 runs. This was his worst total since BBL01.

A respectable average of 37.00, with a scoring rate of 9.76, was not the return his franchise wanted or expected. In BBL05 and BBL06, Lynn earned the nickname of 'Lynnsanity' as he scored at well over ten runs per over. BBL06 was particularly brutal for bowlers as Lynn averaged 154.50 with three fifties and a 98 not out.

Chris Lynn's BBL batting form by year

It comes as no surprise that Lynn's batting average is significantly higher at the Gabba than it is away from home. In home matches, Lynn averages 47.39 from 22 innings with a healthy return of 51 sixes and 69 fours.

He also scores more than two runs per over more at the Gabba with 10.51 RPO compared to 8.47 on the road. The batting average reduces to 35.35 when playing away from home. One remarkable statistic is that he has scored just as many sixes away as at the Gabba.

A statistic that Lynn should be aware of is that he scores significantly better in run chases than while setting a total. In 20 innings when chasing, Lynn's average is 54.47 with a century and seven fifties to his name.

Advertisement

Lynn's naturally aggressive game flourishes when he has a target to work towards. If the Brisbane Heat bowlers can restrict the opposition to gettable totals, there is no one better than Lynn to chase a target down.

Records Against Other Teams

Lynn's form varies massively against the seven other teams in the BBL. There is a clear demarcation between the successes (Sydney Thunder, Hobart Hurricanes, Perth Scorchers and Melbourne Stars) and the failures (Adelaide Strikers, Melbourne Renegades, Sydney Sixers). In the success column, Lynn averages at least 54 against these teams whilst struggling to just 9.67 against Sydney Sixers.

Big Bash League - Brisbane v Sydney

Lynn's favourite venue is the MCG where he has scored 119 runs from two innings. The Furnace (WACA) and Homebush Stadium in Sydney have also been good venues for Lynn. He has struggled at Docklands (ave 14.00), Adelaide Oval (12.75), Bellerive Oval (9.67) and the SCG (1.50).

Partnerships

What will be encouraging for Brisbane Heat fans to read is that Lynn's successful partnerships are with Brendon McCullum and Joe Burns. The Bash Brothers have an average of 63.29 when batting together.

In their 443 runs compiled together, they have a best partnership of 148 which helped Heat easily chase down 173 against Perth Scorchers. It remains the best second wicket partnership in the BBL and the sixth best overall. Burns and Lynn average 61.67 whilst Sam Heazlett also partners well with his new captain.

Dismissals

Lynn has been dismissed 37 times in the BBL with right-arm bowlers succeeding 28 times. The split between dismissal types is fairly close as spinners have taken Lynn's wicket on 15 occasions.

Cameron Boyce, now at the Melbourne Renegades, has taken Lynn's wicket on three separate occasions whilst Brad Hogg has claimed Lynn's wicket twice. As to be expected, Lynn's favourite method of dismissal was caught: 24 times in the field and seven times by the wicketkeeper.

Muttiah Muralitharan got Lynn out twice; once by bowling him and once trapping him LBW.

BBL - Heat v Thunder

Lynn as Captain

In his BBL career so far, Lynn has captained Brisbane Heat for eight matches. His win-loss record is 3-5 but he did win the last two matches. Encouragingly, Lynn's batting average increases to 54.00 when called upon to captain.

In those eight games, he returned three scores over fifty and a century against Hobart Hurricanes. In many ways, it was a breakout season for him. He was named player of the tournament for BBL05, scored the most runs (378) and the most sixes (27).

For Brisbane Heat, Lynn's rich vein of form did not inspire the rest of the team as they won just once in their first six games.

Success or failure?

Success will depend on how Lynn deals with the expectations. He is one of those cricketers that excites fans purely by the mention of his name. Every time Lynn waits for a bowler to bowl, fans are waiting for an expansive drive or pull into the stands.

Looking at Lynn's T20I form, it appears that the expectation is getting to him. He has not looked like the same batter that adorns the BBL or, to a lesser degree, the IPL. If he is not careful, he could be considered to be the Graeme Hick of T20 cricket.

Domestically, there is no one finer but at international level it is technique that lets him down. That is an unfair comparison on both but we live in an unfair world.

Success as captain will be measured at a team as well as an individual level. In BBL05, Lynn did not have McCullum to call upon. This year, he can count on McCullum's counsel if required.

Brisbane Heat have a more rounded squad for this campaign. How Lynn, and coach Daniel Vettori, utilise that squad will determine how well the Heat's campaign will go. Their tagline for this year is 'Bring the Heat'. An unsatisfactory start to BBL08 will ensure that the heat is on Chris Lynn.

Advertisement