Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Will India's Test series against Windies will be helpful ahead of Australia tour?

Debjyoti Bhakta
ANALYST
Feature
96   //    30 Sep 2018, 17:16 IST

Image result for Kohli tests

Windies will be touring India for two Tests from 4 to 16 October. Virat Kohli will be the skipper of India. India dropped Shikhar Dhawan, Dinesh Karthik and Murali Vijay as they struggled to perform against England. Dhawan and Vijay scored 162 and 26 runs respectively against England.

Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw and Mohammed Siraj are included in the squad and are likely to play their debut Test in the series. KL Rahul and Mayank have contributed with their great performances for Karnataka in the domestic tournaments.

Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar are rested for this series. Rishabh Pant will be the wicket-keeper for India. He scored his debut Test century in the fifth Test against England at The Oval.

The spin unit will hinge on Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja. The latter made his ODI comeback after a year in the Asia Cup which India won while Hanuma Vihari is also a part of the squad.

India's Australian litmus test

India will play four Tests against Australia from December 6 to January 7. Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar are expected to lead the Indian pacers for this series. If Ishant Sharma recovers from his injury, he will be among the squad as well.

What is in store in India and Australia?

Indian pitches are spin-friendly. The non-Asian teams struggle to perform on these pitches. The conditions of the Indian pitches on Day 1 are different from that on other days. The spin on the first day of the Tests is not something that the overseas batsmen are used to. India's spin duo of Ashwin and Jadeja are likely to be among the wickets.

Australian pitches are largely docile but bowlers who have extra pace and generate more bounce usually have a lot of success. The ball doesn't turn a great deal aside from towards the end of the Test matches. Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins are among the most feared bowlers in Australia.

How India, Windies and Australia stack up

India is currently No. 1 Test team, Windies are ranked No. 8 while Australia are in the third place. Since 2012, Windies are struggling to perform in the Tests against superior teams like England, Australia, India and they aren't comparable with neither India nor Australia in terms of the quality of their squad.

Windies last time toured India in 2013, where the Men in Blue won the 2-match series 2-0. Kieran Powell, Jason Holder, Kemar Roach and Shannon Gabriel are among the current Windies Test squad who played against India in 2013.

India visited Australia previously in 2014, where the Men in Blue lost the 4-match series by 2-0. Virat Kohli was the highest run-scorer for India with 692 runs. While Mohammed Shami picked was the highest wicket-taker for his team with 15 wickets to his name.

India's Test series against Windies is unlikely to be of much help ahead of the tour to Australia. As the quality of the team and the pitches will be different, India may struggle in Australia. To reduce the burden, India should look to play at least two 4-day practice matches against domestic teams in Australia. Otherwise, it will be quite difficult for Indians to make a smooth transition and win the series.

Topics you might be interested in:
India vs West Indies 2018 West Indies Cricket Indian Cricket Team Virat Kohli Mohammed Shami
Debjyoti Bhakta
ANALYST
3 players who can be a surprise inclusion in India's Test...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Shikhar Dhawan to be dropped for WI series
RELATED STORY
4 Indian players who might make their Test debuts against...
RELATED STORY
Probable Indian Test team for the West Indies series
RELATED STORY
Indian Test squad to face West Indies announced
RELATED STORY
4 changes India must make to their ODI squad for the...
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies 2018: 4 Indian youngsters who...
RELATED STORY
3 players who might be sacked for Test series against...
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies: 3 players who should not be picked...
RELATED STORY
India's probable Test squad for home series against West...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
India v Windies Test Series 2018
1st Test | Thu, 04 Oct, 04:00 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
2nd Test | Fri, 12 Oct, 04:00 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
1st ODI | Sun, 21 Oct, 08:30 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
2nd ODI | Wed, 24 Oct, 08:30 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
3rd ODI | Sat, 27 Oct, 08:30 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
4th ODI | Mon, 29 Oct, 08:30 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
5th ODI | Thu, 01 Nov, 08:30 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
1st T20I | Sun, 04 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
2nd T20I | Tue, 06 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
3rd T20I | Sun, 11 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Asia Cup 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe Twenty20 Series 2018
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v Australia Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
India v Windies ODI Series 2018
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v England Twenty20 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us