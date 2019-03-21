×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Williamson named Player of the Year at NZC awards

IANS
NEWS
News
22   //    21 Mar 2019, 17:56 IST
IANS Image
Kane Williamson. (File Photo: Surjeet Yadav/IANS)

Dubai, March 21 (IANS) Kiwi captain Kane Williamson claimed the coveted Sir Richard Hadlee Medal for Men's Player of the Year at the annual New Zealand Cricket (NZC) awards on Thursday.

Williamson also took home the Test Player of the Year award and the Redpath Cup for First-Class Batting. Ross Taylor, Trent Boult and Colin Munro also received major awards, while teenaged all-rounder Amelia Kerr was a big winner among the women, according to the ICC's website.

Williamson had a hugely successful year across formats, both individually as well as the New Zealand team.

Under his leadership, New Zealand rose to become the No. 2 side in the ICC Test Team Rankings. He also enjoyed good form with the bat, scoring 801 Test runs over the season under consideration, at an impressive average of 89.

Like Williamson, the 18-year-old Kerr also bagged three awards -- the Women's ODI Player of the Year, Phyl Blackler Cup for women's domestic bowling and the Venus Cup for Secondary Schools Female Player of the Year.

Kerr enjoyed a tremendous season, scoring 415 runs at an average of 59. She also broke the world record for the highest individual score in women's ODIs, when she smashed 232 (not out), surpassing Belinda Clark's 21-year best of 229.

Taylor, who enjoyed a monstrous 2018 in ODIs, where he averaged 84 for his 759 runs, was named the Men's ODI Player of the Year for the second year in a row.

In the T20I format, Sophie Devine once again took the Women's Twenty20 Player of the Year award, while Munro, too, bagged the Men's title like he did last year.

Fast bowler Trent Boult, who received the Richard Hadlee Medal last year, was presented the Windsor Cup for first-class bowling, for his 35 wickets at an average of 24.

IANS
NEWS
Kohli wins 3 awards, named skipper of ICC test & ODI teams
RELATED STORY
ICC Cricket Awards 2018: Men's Test team of the year announced
RELATED STORY
Twitter erupts as Virat Kohli bags top 3 ICC Awards of 2018
RELATED STORY
ICC Cricket Awards 2018: Complete list of winners
RELATED STORY
ICC Cricket Awards 2018: India's U-19 World Cup triumph named Fans' Moment of the Year
RELATED STORY
Sportskeeda Cricket Awards 2018: Test Team of the Year
RELATED STORY
Cricket news: Kane Williamson taken to hospital after injury
RELATED STORY
New Zealand captain Williamson to miss third Test against Bangladesh
RELATED STORY
2018 ICC Awards: Five nominees for Fan's Moment of the Year
RELATED STORY
ICC Cricket Awards 2018: Men's ODI team of the year announced
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 1 | Sat, 23 Mar, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Royal Challengers Bangalore
CSK VS RCB preview
Match 2 | Sun, 24 Mar, 10:30 AM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Sunrisers Hyderabad
KKR VS SRH preview
Match 3 | Sun, 24 Mar, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Delhi Capitals
MI VS DD preview
Match 4 | Mon, 25 Mar, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Kings XI Punjab
RR VS KXIP preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
Sri Lanka in South Africa 2019
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) 2019
England Women in Sri Lanka 2019
Australian Sheffield Shield
English Domestic Other Matches
UAE in Zimbabwe 2019
English MCC University Matches
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us