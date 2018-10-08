×
Windies announce strong squad for ODI and T20I series against India

Sachin Arora
ANALYST
News
27   //    08 Oct 2018, 18:53 IST

St Kitts & Nevis Patriots v Barbados Tridents - 2018 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) Tournament
St Kitts & Nevis Patriots v Barbados Tridents - 2018 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) Tournament

After the completion of the ongoing Test series between India and West Indies, the two teams will battle it out in an ODI and T20 series from October 21 as the first ODI will be played at Guwahati.

The Cricket West Indies today announced their squads for the series and major call is taken on two players, Chris Gayle and Dwayne Bravo as both of them are missing from the announced squads. Gayle made himself unavailable for these series earlier only due to his contract signed in Afghanistan Premier League. Bravo, on the other hand, is yet to give a promising performance before making it to the national side.

Meanwhile, Darren Bravo and Kieron Pollard have been called back to the team for the shortest format after they both showed some noticeable performances in the recently concluded Caribbean Premier League.

“With the ICC World T20 2020 two years away from now and the limited amount of T20 Internationals within the next year, the panel believes at this juncture it is time to invest in the young players that have emerged over the last two years from Windies A and B teams, along with 2018 CPL,” Courtney Browne, Chairman of the national selection panel, said as quoted by Times Now.

Jason Holder has been handed over the captaincy command for ODIs while Carlos Braithwaite will continue to lead in the 20-over format of the game.

The two teams will play five One Day Internationals and three Twenty20 Internationals between October 21 and November 11.

Windies squads:

ODIs: Jason Holder (c), Fabian Allen, Sunil Ambris, Devendra Bishoo, Chanderpaul Hemraj, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Evin Lewis, Ashley Nurse, Keemo Paul, Rovman Powell, Kemar Roach, Marlon Samuels, Oshane Thomas

T20Is: Carlos Brathwaite (c), Fabian Allen, Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer, Evin Lewis, Obed McCoy, Ashley Nurse, Keemo Paul, Khary Pierre, Kieron Pollard, Rovman Powell, Denesh Ramdin, Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Oshane Thomas


