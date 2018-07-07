Windies stars achieve gains in latest ICC Test rankings

Kemar Roach celebrates a Bangladeshi wicket

West Indies stars Kraigg Brathwaite and Kemar Roach, heroes of their thumping win over Bangladesh, achieved big gains in the latest ICC Test rankings, released after the end of the Antigua Test.

The hosts beat the visiting Bangladesh side by an innings and 219 runs, with Brathwaite's knock of 121 runs off 291 deliveries being the cornerstone of the Windies' first innings total. The knock helped him move five places to joint-16th.

Roach, on the other hand, took five for eight, ensuring complete domination of the Windies pacers on the Bangladeshi team that collapsed to their lowest Test score ever, in the first innings.

For Bangladesh, Mehedi Hasan gained one position and ended up at 37th.

In the batting rankings, skipper Jason Holder moved to the 52nd spot, whereas Kieran Pollard moved up five places to sit in the 61st position.

The upcoming series between Sri Lanka and South Africa could further shake up the rankings, with the Protean side having as many as three batsmen in the top 10.

If Sri Lanka, who are currently placed at No.6, manage to achieve a 2-0 win on South Africa (placed second), it'll help them go up to 97 points. That'll bring them level with England, who are currently placed at No.5.

India continue to be the No.1 ranked team with 125 points, with South Africa lagging behind at No.2 with a total of 112 points.

Here are the complete rankings:

Batting

#1 Steve Smith

#2 Virat Kohli

#3 Joe Root

#4 Kane Williamson

#5 David Warner

#6 Cheteshwar Pujara

#7 Dean Elgar

#8 Aiden Markram

#9 Dinesh Chandimal

#10 Hashim Amla

Bowling

#1 Kagiso Rabada

#2 James Anderson

#3 Ravindra Jadeja

#4 Vernon Philander

#5 Ravichandran Ashwin

#6 Morne Morkel

#7 Pat Cummins

#8 Trent Boult

#9 Neil Wagner

#10 Josh Hazlewood

All-rounders

#1 Shakib Al Hasan

#2 Ravindra Jadeja

#3 Vernon Philander

#4 Ravichandran Ashwin

#5 Ben Stokes