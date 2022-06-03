“Happy Birthday to my Sultan” - Wishes pour in for Wasim Akram as Pakistan legend turns 56

Former Pakistani fast bowler Wasim Akram turns 56 on Friday, June 3. On the special occasion, Twitter was flooded with wishes for the ex-Pakistan captain, also referred to as the "Sultan of Swing."
Akram represented the country in 104 Tests and 356 ODIs from 1984 to 2003. He claimed 414 wickets in Test matches and 502 in one-day internationals. The former cricketer also scored 6615 international runs, which included an unbeaten 257 against Zimbabwe in Tests.
Apart from fans, Akram’s wife Shaniera also shared a heartfelt greeting for the cricket legend on her official Twitter handle. She wrote:
"Happy 56th Birthday to my Sultan 🥰 Wishing you love, health and happiness. If we have that then we have everything! Can't wait to see you soon InshAllah.”
Here’s how Twitterati wished Akram on the occasion of his 56th birthday:
The former Pakistan pacer is the current president and mentor of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Karachi Kings.
"Wasim Akram was toughest bowler I ever played" - Mahela Jayawardene
Former Sri Lankan captain Mahela Jayawardene recently described Akram as the toughest bowler he ever faced.
In an interview on ICC’s official website, the Sri Lankan legend admitted:
“Hands down, Wasim Akram. I made my debut when it was his (Akram’s) peak or the backend of his career. It was a nightmare to face him as it was tough because he is challenging you with the new ball, doesn’t matter what format it is. He had a really quick-arm action and he had the ability to beat you any time of the day. [sic]”
Jayawardene added:
“Hewould run in with the same intensity at the end of the second day’s play as he would at the first ball of the match.”
The former Sri Lankan captain represented the country in 149 Tests, 448 ODIs and 55 T20Is, scoring close to 26,000 international runs. He is the current coach of the IPL franchise Mumbai Indians (MI).
