Former Pakistan skipper Shoaib Malik has penned a heartwarming birthday message for Sania Mirza amid rumors of their divorce. The Indian tennis star turned 36 on Tuesday.

The two global sports stars tied the knot in 2010 and welcomed a son, Izhaan Mirza Malik, in 2018. The Pakistani batter took to social media to post a birthday message for Sania.

Malik posted on Twitter,

“Happy Birthday to you, Sania Mirza. Wishing you a very healthy & happy life! Enjoy the day to the fullest.”

The pair, according to media reports, were contemplating divorce and the tennis star even moved out of her Dubai residence, which she shared with Malik. Both Malik and Sania are yet to respond to speculations about a potential split.

Sania Mirza, in a recent story on Instagram also gave rise to speculations that everything is not right between the pair.

Her caption read:

"Where do broken hearts go?" "To seek Allah."

Sania's Instagram post sparked a rumour surrounding the couple's marriage

Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik to feature in popular OTT platform

The duo are also set to feature together on a popular OTT platform in Pakistan, Urduflix, for a show named “The Mirza Malik Show."

In a recent interview on Pakistan's cricket show 'Ask the Pavilion', Shoaib Malik was asked about Sania's tennis academies.

Shoaib however, answered that he didn't know much about the academies to which a surprised Waqar Younis responded and joked, "What kind of husband are you?"

Notably, Sania announced her retirement from professional tennis earlier this year. but the superstar tennis player put her retirement plans on hold after pulling out of the 2022 US Open.

Sania injured her elbow prior to the start of the American Grand Slam, which would have proved to be her swansong.

