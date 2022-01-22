WOG vs INM: Who will win today's Legends League Cricket match?

The World Giants and India Maharajas will lock horns in Match No. 3 of the Legends Cricket League match. The game will take place on Saturday, January 22 at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1).

The Maharajas, led by Mohammad Kaif, made a thunderous start to their campaign with a six-wicket win over the Asia Lions in their opening match on Thursday, January 20.

After being put in to bat first, the Lions racked up a formidable score of 175 on the board. The Lions lost Tillakaratne Dilshan early, but Kamran Akmal and Upul Tharanga steadied the ship for their team. Tharanga top-scored for them with a 46-ball knock of 66 with the help of seven fours and two sixes. Misbah-ul-Haq also chipped in with a handy 30-ball 44.

Manpreet Gony got three wickets for the Maharajas, although he went for 45 runs in his quota of four overs. Irfan Pathan bowled at an economy of 5.50, accounting for a couple of scalps.

The Maharajas found themselves in trouble in their run-chase as Naman Ojha, Stuart Binny and S. Badrinath perished in quick succession. However, Yusuf Pathan's 40-ball 80 helped them chase down the target with five balls remaining.

The Giants, captained by Daren Sammy, on the contrary, didn't make a great start as they lost to the Lions by six wickets on Friday, January 21. After being put in to bat first, the Giants put up a gigantic score of 205 for seven on the board.

Ireland's Kevin O'Brien hammered his way to a 46-ball 95 to guide his side past the 200-run mark. The right-hander smashed seven fours and as many sixes during his stay in the middle. Nuwan Kulasekara was the pick of the Lions' bowlers, with two wickets for 17 runs.

Azhar Mahmood was taken for 52 runs in his quota of four overs. The Giants' bowlers were erratic while defending the total as they conceded 20 extras, including 13 wides.

Dilshan and Tharanga scored 52 and 63 respectively to make sure the Lions chased down the massive target with four balls left. Morne Morkel had two scalps for the Giants.

Can the World Giants (WOG) beat the India Maharajas (INM)?

BBL 10 Season Launch

The pitch in Al Amerat has favored the chasing team to a large extent and it won't be a surprise if the team batting second wins yet another time. Both the Maharajas and the Giants have power-packed batting at their disposal.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: The team batting second to win this contest.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

LIVE POLL Q. Will the World Giants beat India Maharajas? Yes No 5 votes so far