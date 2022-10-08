Women's Asia Cup T20 2022, Match 16, Thailand Women vs Malaysia Women: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Thailand Women will be taking on Malaysia Women in the 16th match of the 2022 Women’s Asia Cup T20 on Sunday, October 9. The Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet, Bangladesh, will host this clash.

Thailand didn’t have the best of starts to the competition. They lost their first two games but bounced back to beat Pakistan in their third encounter. They carried forward the winning momentum to come out on top against UAE in their next game.

After being asked to bat first against the UAE, Thailand skipper Naruemol Chaiwai stepped up and remained unbeaten on 39 to help her side post 108. The bowlers then bowled brilliantly and restricted the UAE to 89 to win the game by 19 runs. They will be high on confidence after that win and will look to keep performing in a similar fashion while facing Malaysia on Sunday.

Malaysia, meanwhile, are struggling in this year’s competition. They have played five games so far and lost all of them. They suffered a heavy loss against Sri Lanka in their previous fixture.

Sri Lanka set a target of 106 for Malaysia to chase. Malaysia picked up seven wickets in total, with Sasha Azmi and Ainna Hamizah Hashim finishing with two apiece.

The batters, in reply, faltered as only Elsa Hunter (18) got to double digits as they were bundled out on 33 to lose the game by 72 runs. They have already been knocked out of the competition and will hope to finish on a high.

Thailand Women vs Malaysia Women Match Details:

Match: Thailand Women vs Malaysia Women, Match 16, Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022

Date and Time: October 9, 2022, Sunday, 08:30 am IST

Venue: Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet

Thailand Women vs Malaysia Women Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium is spin friendly. The ball tends to grip and the spinners will continue to play a vital role on this surface. We can expect another low-scoring affair.

Thailand Women vs Malaysia Women Weather Forecast

The temperature in Sylhet is expected to hover between 24 and 32 degrees Celsius. There is a high chance of rain predicted on Sunday. Let’s hope the rain stays away and we get a full game.

Thailand Women vs Malaysia Women Probable XIs

Thailand Women

Probable XI

Nannapat Koncharoenkai (wk), Natthakan Chantham, Chanida Sutthiruang, Naruemol Chaiwai (c), Sornnarin Tippoch, Phannita Maya, Nattaya Boochatham, Rosenan Kanoh, Onnicha Kamchomphu, Thipatcha Putthawong, Nanthita Boonsukham.

Malaysia Women

Probable XI

Winifred Duraisingam (c), Elsa Hunter, Mas Elysa, Mahirah Izzati Ismail, Ainna Hamizah Hashim, Aina Najwa (wk), Nur Arianna Natsya, Nurilyaa Natasya, Sasha Azmi, Aisya Eleesa, Nur Dania Syuhada.

Thailand Women vs Malaysia Women Match Prediction

Thailand Women have found momentum at the right time, winning their last two games and will be eager to carry forward the winning momentum. Malaysia Women need to bring out their A-game to challenge Thailand.

Thailand are a well-balanced unit and expect them to come out on top on Sunday.

Prediction: Thailand Women to win this encounter.

Thailand Women vs Malaysia Women Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

