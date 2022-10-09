Women's Asia Cup T20 2022, Match 18, Sri Lanka Women vs Bangladesh Women: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

We are into the business end of the Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022. Sri Lanka Women will face Bangladesh Women in the 18th match, which will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet.

Sri Lanka are on a roll in this year’s competition. After losing the first game, they turned the tables on their opponents and won the next three games. They faced Malaysia Women in their last game and defeated them comprehensively.

Batting first, the Lankans struggled a bit as they posted just 105 on the board, losing seven wickets, with Oshadi Ranasinghe top-scoring with 23.

However, the bowlers made up for the lacklustre batting effort and knocked over the Malaysian side for an ignominious 33 in just 9.5 overs to win the game by 72 runs.

Malsha Shehani starred with the ball, finishing with figures of 4/2 in her 1.5 overs. They will look to repeat their performance while facing Bangladesh on Monday.

Bangladesh Women, meanwhile, are coming off a loss in their previous fixture. They have played four games so far, winning two and losing two. They suffered a heavy loss against India in their last game, on Saturday.

Rumana Ahmed picked up three wickets with the ball but they failed to keep a check on the scoring rate as India posted 159 on the board. Skipper Nigar Sultana top-scored with 36 for Bangladesh, but a lack of contributions from the lower-order batters resulted in them falling short by 59 runs. They will have to be at their absolute best to get back to winning ways.

Sri Lanka Women vs Bangladesh Women Match Details

Match: Sri Lanka Women vs Bangladesh Women, Match 18, Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022

Date and Time: October 10, 2022, Monday, 08:30 AM IST

Venue: Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet

Sri Lanka Women vs Bangladesh Women Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium is dry in nature. The ball grips off the surface and the spinners will enjoy bowling on it. We may see the pacers also use a number of slower deliveries and the batters will have to be patient while playing their strokes.

Sri Lanka Women vs Bangladesh Women Weather Forecast

The temperature in Sylhet is expected to hover between 24 to 31 degrees Celsius. We might witness rain-interruptions during the course of the game as there is a prediction of downpour on Monday.

Sri Lanka Women vs Bangladesh Women Probable XIs

Sri Lanka Women

Sri Lanka Women are coming off a comprehensive win in their last game and are not expected to make any changes to their playing XI.

Probable XI

Harshitha Madavi, Chamari Athapaththu (c), Hasini Perera, Nilakshi de Silva, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Kaushani Nuthyangana, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Malsha Shehani, Inoka Ranaweera, Sugandika Kumari, Tharika Sewwandi

Bangladesh Women

Bangladesh Women lost their previous fixture and they will have to fire in unison while facing Sri Lanka Women on Monday. Expect them to back their players who took the field against India Women.

Probable XI

Murshida Khatun, Fargana Hoque, Nigar Sultana (c & wk), Ritu Moni, Lata Mondal, Fahima Khatun, Rumana Ahmed, Nahida Akter, Salma Khatun, Fariha Trisna, Shanjida Akter

Sri Lanka Women vs Bangladesh Women Match Prediction

Sri Lanka Women will be riding high on confidence after their comprehensive win in their previous fixture. The Bangladesh team will need to step up to grab their third win or else their place in the semi-finals will be in danger.

Sri Lanka have a good balance to their side and expect them to come out on top on Monday.

Prediction: Sri Lanka Women to win this encounter.

Sri Lanka Women vs Bangladesh Women Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

