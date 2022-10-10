Women's Asia Cup T20 2022, Match 20, Bangladesh Women vs United Arab Emirates Women: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Bangladesh Women will clash against United Arab Emirates Women in the 20th match of the Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022 on Tuesday, October 11. The Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet will play host to this exciting contest.

Bangladesh have struggled a bit in this year's competition. They have lost their last two fixtures and will have to be on their toes while facing the United Arab Emirates.

In their last match, Bangladesh bowled beautifully and restricted Sri Lanka Women to 83/5 in 18.1 overs before rain arrived. The second innings was reduced to seven overs and the revised target for the hosts was 41.

The Bangladesh’s batters faltered in the chase as they lost seven wickets and fell short of the target by three runs. They will be eager to bounce back in the competition.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE), meanwhile, have already been knocked out of the competition. They have played five games in total and only managed to win one of those. They suffered a heavy loss against Pakistan Women in their last fixture.

Bowling first, Esha Rohit Oza starred with the ball for UAE as she finished with figures of 3/22 which helped her side restrict Pakistan to 145. In reply, the UAE batters never got going as they finished their innings on 74/5, losing the game by 71 runs.

They will have to play out of their skin to challenge Bangladesh in their last fixture of the competition.

Bangladesh Women vs United Arab Emirates Women Match Details

Match: Bangladesh vs United Arab Emirates, Match 20, Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022.

Date and Time: October 11th 2022, Tuesday, 08:30 AM IST.

Venue: Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet.

Bangladesh Women vs United Arab Emirates Women Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium assists spinners. The ball tends to keep low as the game progresses and the spinners are expected to play a vital role while bowling on this surface. The batters will have to be on their toes while batting at this venue.

Bangladesh Women vs United Arab Emirates Women Weather Forecast

Heavy rain is predicted on Tuesday, with the temperature expected to hover between 23 to 29 degrees Celsius. Let’s hope the rain stays away and we get a full game.

Bangladesh Women vs United Arab Emirates Women Probable XIs

Bangladesh Women

Bangladesh’s batters need to step up against UAE on Tuesday. We can expect Shamima Sultana to replace Murshida Khatun in the playing XI.

Probable XI

Fargana Hoque, Shamima Sultana, Nigar Sultana (c & wk), Ritu Moni, Fahima Khatun, Rumana Ahmed, Shohely Akhter, Salma Khatun, Jahanara Alam, Shanjida Akter, Sobhana Mostary.

United Arab Emirates Women

UAE were outplayed by Pakistan Women in their last game. Expect them to make a few changes to their side for their last game of the competition.

Probable XI

Esha Rohit Oza, Kavisha Egodage, Theertha Satish (wk), Khushi Sharma, Chaya Mughal (c), Natasha Cherriath, Mahika Gaur, Rishitha Rajith, Priyanjali Jain, Siya Gokhale, Samaira Dharnidharka.

Bangladesh Women vs United Arab Emirates Women Match Prediction

Both sides are coming off a loss in their respective previous fixtures and will be eager to finish on the winning side on Tuesday. Bangladesh look strong on paper and it will be a challenge for the UAE to defeat the hosts in their last fixture of the Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022.

Bangladesh have a good balance to their side and we expect them to come out on top.

Prediction: Bangladesh Women to win this encounter.

Bangladesh Women vs United Arab Emirates Women Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

